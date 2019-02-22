English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    NTR Mahanayakudu Movie Review: Balakrishna's Film Makes An Impact Despite Not Being A Perfect Biopic

    By Staff
    |
    Rating:
    3.0/5
    Star Cast: Balakrishna, Rana Daggubati, Vidya Balan, Amani, Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja
    Director: Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi

    Balakrishna's magnum opus NTR Kathanayakudu hit the screens on January 9, 2019, and opened to a decent response at the box office. However, the film failed to hold up in the following days and ended up being a total disaster. Now, a month later, NBK is back with NTR Mahanayakudu, which is the second part of the NTR Biopic. The film has managed to create a decent amount of buzz amongst Nandamuri fans owing to its emotional promos. As such, the stakes are pretty high this time around as well.

    So, did NTR Mahanayakudu live up to the expectations? Read on to find out.

    NTR Mahanayakudu

    Plot

    NTR Mahanayakudu revolves around NTR's political life, highlighting how the mass leader survived a coup by Bhaskara Rao and reclaimed the CM's chair. The film also touches upon the bond between NTR and his ailing wife Basavatarakam.

    Screenplay And Direction

    NTR Mahanayakudu is not a biopic in the truest sense as it highlights only a few incidents from NTR's chequered political career. This glitch aside, the ambitious film has been executed quite well. The emotional scenes between NBK and Vidya Balan have come out very well and should click with the family audience.

    The confrontation scenes, which are an integral part of the film, have been executed with a certain degree of competence and should strike a chord with the masses. Making a film about a cult figure like NTR is not an easy task. However, Krish manages to pass the test although not with flying colours.

    Performances

    NBK does full justice to one of the most challenging roles of his career. The veteran actor manages NTR's body language and iconic mannerisms spot on. His subdued yet intense dialogue delivery in the confrontation scenes adds a new dimension to the on-screen action, upping its impact big time.

    Vidya Balan looks graceful and essays her role with a tremendous amount of maturity. However, she is a bit underutilised.

    Rana Daggubati is the real surprise package of NTR Mahanayakudu. Everything about his act right from the body language to the sharp dialogue delivery is quite impressive. Sachin Khedekar too has essayed his role with full sincerity.

    Technical Aspects

    MM Keeravani's background score, especially in the first half, it quite gripping and elevates the on-screen action. The dialogues have situational appeal. However, some of them feel a bit melodramatic The editing could have been a bit better as a few scenes drag a bit. The other technical aspects have been handled well.

    Positives

    Balakrishna's screen presence

    Rana's fiery performance

    Background music

    Negatives

    Not a complete biopic

    Editing

    Lack of commercial elements

    Verdict

    NTR Mahanayakudu is not a perfect biopic, however, it does a fair job of recreating the bygone era and highlighting the essence of NTR.

    Read more about: ntr mahanayakudu balakrishna
    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue