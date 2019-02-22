NTR Mahanayakudu Movie Review: Balakrishna's Film Makes An Impact Despite Not Being A Perfect Biopic

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Balakrishna, Rana Daggubati, Vidya Balan, Amani, Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja Director: Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi

Balakrishna's magnum opus NTR Kathanayakudu hit the screens on January 9, 2019, and opened to a decent response at the box office. However, the film failed to hold up in the following days and ended up being a total disaster. Now, a month later, NBK is back with NTR Mahanayakudu, which is the second part of the NTR Biopic. The film has managed to create a decent amount of buzz amongst Nandamuri fans owing to its emotional promos. As such, the stakes are pretty high this time around as well.

So, did NTR Mahanayakudu live up to the expectations? Read on to find out.

Plot

NTR Mahanayakudu revolves around NTR's political life, highlighting how the mass leader survived a coup by Bhaskara Rao and reclaimed the CM's chair. The film also touches upon the bond between NTR and his ailing wife Basavatarakam.

Screenplay And Direction

NTR Mahanayakudu is not a biopic in the truest sense as it highlights only a few incidents from NTR's chequered political career. This glitch aside, the ambitious film has been executed quite well. The emotional scenes between NBK and Vidya Balan have come out very well and should click with the family audience.

The confrontation scenes, which are an integral part of the film, have been executed with a certain degree of competence and should strike a chord with the masses. Making a film about a cult figure like NTR is not an easy task. However, Krish manages to pass the test although not with flying colours.

Performances

NBK does full justice to one of the most challenging roles of his career. The veteran actor manages NTR's body language and iconic mannerisms spot on. His subdued yet intense dialogue delivery in the confrontation scenes adds a new dimension to the on-screen action, upping its impact big time.

Vidya Balan looks graceful and essays her role with a tremendous amount of maturity. However, she is a bit underutilised.

Rana Daggubati is the real surprise package of NTR Mahanayakudu. Everything about his act right from the body language to the sharp dialogue delivery is quite impressive. Sachin Khedekar too has essayed his role with full sincerity.

Technical Aspects

MM Keeravani's background score, especially in the first half, it quite gripping and elevates the on-screen action. The dialogues have situational appeal. However, some of them feel a bit melodramatic The editing could have been a bit better as a few scenes drag a bit. The other technical aspects have been handled well.

Positives

Balakrishna's screen presence

Rana's fiery performance

Background music

Negatives

Not a complete biopic

Editing

Lack of commercial elements

Verdict

NTR Mahanayakudu is not a perfect biopic, however, it does a fair job of recreating the bygone era and highlighting the essence of NTR.