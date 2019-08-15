Ranarangam Movie Review: This Sharwanand Starrer Is A Forgettable One!

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Sharwanand, Kajal Aggarwal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Raja Chembolu, Adarsh Balakrishna Director: Sudheer Varma

Ranarangam, the Sharwanand starring gangster thriller, has hit theatres today. This is a very crucial film for both the lead actor Sharwanand and director Sudheer Varma, who definitely need a big hit in their respective careers. Director Sudheer, who made a decent debut with the much-loved film Swamy Ra Ra, is expected to recreate his magic with Ranarangam, which is reportedly inspired by the Hollywood classic, The Godfather.

Has the team succeeded in delivering an entertaining gangster thriller? Read Ranarangam movie review here to know...

Plot

Deva (Shwarwanand) is an unemployed youth who was initially working as a black movie ticket seller in his hometown, with his friends. Later, he ventures into alcohol smuggling, by taking advantage of the liquor prohibition law. Meanwhile, he falls in love Geetha (Kalyani Priyadarshan). However, Deva's animosity with an MLA (Murali Sharma) turns his life upside down. After a series of events, Deva shifts his base to Spain and emerges as a powerful don.

Script & Direction

Sudheer Varma, the writer-director of Ranarangam, fails to create magic with the movie, which is clearly an under-cooked gangster thriller. Apart from the stylish making and a few engaging moments, Ranarangam has nothing new or interesting to offer. While a few scenes in the first half, the romantic track, and the interval sequence of the movie create an impact, the Spain portions totally fall flat.

The writer-director clearly has lost track of the story in the second half, as the narrative gets overloaded with repetitive sequences. Even though the climax portion is executed well while compared to the second half, it doesn't make any impact as the damage is already done. In short, the repetitive storyline, weak screenplay and execution make Ranarangam an underwhelming experience.

Performances

Sharwanand has played the character Deva, the small-town youngster-turned powerful gangster with total sincerity. But sadly, the actor gets very little scope to perform in his under-written role, which hardly gets any memorable acting moments. Kalyani Priyadarshan has delivered a decent performance as Geeta, even though her character has nothing new to offer.

Kajal Aggarwal is totally wasted in an insignificant role, which has absolutely no connection with the main plot and narrative. Murali Sharma, the antagonist does make an impact with his dialogue delivering skills and screen presence. The rest of the star cast, including Sudarshan, Brahmaji, etc., are okay in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Divakar Mani, the cinematographer has done an excellent job by creating the perfect backdrop for this stylish gangster thriller. However, the editing of the movie is not up to the mark.

The songs composed by Prashant Pillai are okay. But the music director totally scores with the excellent background score, which brings life to the otherwise boring narrative.

Positives

• Stylish making

• The romantic track featuring Sharwanand and Kalyani Priyadarshan

• A few scenes in the first half

• Cinematography

• Background Score

Negatives

• Weak screenplay

• Repetitive storyline

• Sharwanand wasted in an under-developed role

• Unnecessary characters

• Repetitive scenes in the second half

Verdict

Ranarangam is a forgettable film if you are expecting an engaging gangster thriller. Watch this film only if you are a huge fan of Sharwanand.