Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Movie Review: Chiranjeevi Starrer Wins The Mission, Hands Down!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayantara, Sudeep, Jagapati Babu Director: Surender Reddy

A lot makes Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy special. Apart from the fact that the film is a Chiranjeevi starrer, the Surender Reddy directorial is yet another Tollywood product that is expected to gain nationwide attention. Of late, we have seen Tollywood expanding its market with quality movies. Has Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy carried forward the good reputation? Read our take on the movie to know more about this.

Plot

The film takes you through the life of Narasimha Reddy and it has been narrated through a surprise character. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's personal life, his fight for the freedom and the way he accumulates his people for the fight against the East India Company, have been showcased in the film.

Screenplay & Direction

You really can't expect unseen situations or conundrums in films belonging to this genre but the responsibility of the writers would have been to add the necessary dramatic elements to convey the right emotions. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's screenplay carries those prerequisites as it traverses through the various phases of the hero's life and his fight for freedom. Creative liberty has been put to full use, even in the progression of the narrative, building of some of the characters and more importantly, in the climax sequences. But above all, dialogues play a crucial role in this film. In some of the sequences, the dialogues elevate the emotional aspects to a different level.

Surender Reddy should be appreciated for not overdosing the film with larger-than-life commercial aspects. He carefully takes forward the story by establishing the power and prowess of Narasimha Reddy, through various sequences. In fact, the first shot in which we see Megastar Chiranjeevi is a kind of a revelation. It is a calm, composed but impactful presentation of the hero. He also balances the film with its packaging where the writing falls flat. Some of the twists and dramatic turns are predictable but they look solid due to the way the director has treated them.

However, the director does falter somewhere while establishing the personal life of Narasimha Reddy, in the first half. It is in this particular area, where the film lacks the punch, as it goes off track. Moreover, the romantic portions are far from convincing. Nevertheless, the director surprises us by effectively portraying the personal life of the protagonist in the second half, in a mature and more impactful way.

The film does offer many goosebump moments, especially in the first half of the movie where the protagonist single-handedly takes on the enemies. When it shifts to the second half, the film gives more space to other characters, which is properly justified by the director with its narrative. The war sequences, which looked promising in the trailer, have been shot well but it would have been even more interesting if they had improvised on the same.

Performances

Chiranjeevi lights up the screen whenever he comes and his screen presence is simply phenomenal. He is completely convincing as the one who leads the fight for freedom from the front. The dialogues get its full power and vigour, when they are mouthed with sheer intensity by this man. Sudeep gets a meaty role and he keeps us guessing about the real traits of the character with his tricky performance. Vijay Sethupathi, who comes in the second half, makes his presence felt but his character should have got a better deal. Nayanthara and Tamannaah, the leading ladies of the film, have done their parts pretty well. It is in the second half that their roles get more importance. Amitabh Bachchan too has come up with a good job in a brief but important role. Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishen, Rohini, Nasser, etc., also appear in important roles.

Technical Aspects

Rathnavel's cinematography deserves special appreciation. Especially, his works for the war sequences stand out in the film. Action sequences are convincing even though some of them do break the rules of gravity. Amit Trivedi's songs are extremely good. The song Sye Raa is a thumping one and its placement too adds to the intensity. BGM lifts the film at many times and thus leaving everyone inspired. The editing is good even though there were some abrupt ends to a few sequences.

Positives

Performance Of Chiranjeevi And Rest Of The Star Cast.

The Songs & BGM

Terrific Dialogues

Action Sequences

Negatives

Loose Writing While Dealing With The Personal Life Of The Protagonist

Lack Of Improvisation In The War Sequences

Verdict

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy emerges successful in evoking the desired feeling in the minds of the viewers. It entertains and inspires while narrating the tale of a real-life hero.