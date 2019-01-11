Vinaya Vidheya Rama Review: This One Is Only Meant For Ram Charan Fans!

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Ram Charan Teja, Kiara Advani, Vivek Oberoi, Prasanna, Sneha Prasanna Director: Boyapati Srinu

After the highly impressive Rangasthalam that hit the theatres in 2018, Ram Charan is back with Vinaya Vihdeya Rama, which has promised to be a high voltage entertainer. The young actor has teamed up with Boyapati Sreenu, whi is well-known for the entertainers that he has created. How has Vinaya Vidheya Rama turned out to be? Read Vinaya Vidheya Rama review here to know more.

Plot

Ram Konidela is the youngest among the lot of five brother. They are living as a joint family and leading a happy life. The elder brother of Ram is a strict election officer and things take a change when he gets moved to Bihar, for a special purporse. What happens rest has been narrated in Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Script & Direction

Boyapati Sreenu has a knack in creating entertainers that don't go down in emotional elements. His movies like Legend, Simha etc., are examples of that. Coming to Vinaya Vidheya Rama, the writer in him has tried to add in freshness by taking the tale of brothers who in a different way. The emotional elements have worked out well and even the storyline is neatly set up, despite being cliched. But, the screenplay of the film falters with proceedings turning out to be predictable. The film-maker in him has resorted for some of the sequences in a manner, which is much above the term over-the-top. Some of the proceedings truly lack conviction. Things look ok in the first half with the family sentiments too working out. But, the film-maker loses the steam when he tries to make it a full-fledged action entertainer giving no importance to the storyline by any means. The screenplay falters heavily here with the movie failing to create a connect with the audiences.

Performances

Ram Charan portrays the role of Ram Konidela and he has done his part pretty well. The actor's macho looks and performance in the mass and action sequences are sure ti turn out to be a big treat for the fans. Kiara Advani doesn't have much to do from the film and gets sidelined after the initial portions. Vivek Oberoi is impressive in the role of the main antagonist. Prasanth has come up with a decent job. The film also features actors like Sneha, Mukehs Risha, Arya Rajesh, Harish Uthaman etc., in important roles.

Other Aspects

The songs set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad were good but the placement of these songs hinder the viewing experiences of the audiences. Cinematagraphy by Rishi Punjabi and Arthur A Wilson are decent. The editing could have been a whole lot better, especially in the second half of the movie.

Positives

Ram Charan

Family Sentiments

Negatives

Conception Of The Film In The Second Half

Story & Screenplay

The Cliched Elements

Illogical Sequeneces And Elements

Overdosage Of Action Sequences

Verdict



Vinaya Vidheya Rama is an action feast but the movie fails to connect with the audiences because of the over-dependance on the same.