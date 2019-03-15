Where Is The Venkatalakshmi Movie Review: This Raai Laxmi Starrer Is An Outdated Affair

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Director:

Raai Laxmi is quite a popular name in the Telugu film industry and enjoys an impressive fan following. Now, after a hiatus, Raai Laxmi is back with Where is the Venkatalakshmi. The film, directed by Kishore Kumar, is touted to be a horror-comedy and has created a decent amount of buzz amongst fans. So, has it lived up to expectations? Let us find out.

Story

Chanti Gadu (Praveen) and Pandu Gadu (Madhu), brothers in a certain village, go behind girls and are projected as Casanovas who create quite an amount of trouble in the village. Gauri (Raai Laxmi) comes into the village as a teacher and the brothers, as expected, get bowled over by her beauty. In the quest of wooing Gauri, both Chanti and Pandu realise that Gauri is a ghost in the form of a teacher.

Gauri is on a mission and that mission is to get hold of a certain box from the antagonist group. She directs both Chanti and Pandu to get the consignment from the antagonist group to her.

Will she be successful? What is inside the box? How will Chanti and Pandu rescue their lives?

Performances

Both Praveen and Madhu are seen in full-blown roles throughout the movie. This is quite an elevating step to the comedians and they have indeed utilized the given scope very well. Be it their expressions and delivery, everything seems pretty good.

Raai Laxmi is gorgeous as usual and has done a good job in her given space. One would assume that the movie revolves around her considering the title and the trailer, but it hasn't panned out in such a manner.

Poojitha Ponnada is appealing with her looks and impressive with her acting skills.

Direction And Technical Aspects

Director Kishore has come up with an interesting storyline and could have helmed an even better screenplay around the same. But too much of non-seriousness and lack of fun seems to have done quite some havoc to the flick. The movie ends up as an "over-the-top" affair and bugs with clichéd comedy most of the time.

Rest of the crew is adequate to just ok without having much to speak about.

Final Verdict

Where Is The Venkatalakshmi is outdated affair which might not click with everyone.