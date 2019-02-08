Yatra Movie Review: The Mammootty Starrer Is A Fitting Tribute To The Iconic YSR

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Mammootty, Jagapathi Babu, Sudheer Babu Director: Mahi V Raghav

Nearly 27 years after the release of his last major Telugu movie Swati Kiranam, Mollywood Megastar Mammootty is back in Tollywood with his latest film Yatra, which hit the theatres today (February 8, 2019). Directed by Mahi V Raghav, it revolves around the life of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) and highlights his concern for the farmers.

Yatra has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans owing to its gripping promos. Most fans have high expectations from the movie and feel that it could make for a good watch. So, has Yatra lived up to the expectations?

Plot

Yatra revolves around the essence of YSR and focuses on his iconic 'Padayatra'. It highlights how the mass leader used the foot journey as the means for understanding the challenges faced by the common man. Yatra also gives us an idea about the motives behind some of YSR's most important schemes.

Performances

Mammootty is the heart and soul of Yatra and has pulled off the challenging role with ease. His solid body language and graceful screen presence add a new dimension to his performance, taking it to the next level.

Mammootty's decision to dub in his own voice has worked wonders for the role, enhancing its impact big time. His dialogue delivery is quite good considering the fact that Telugu is not his mother tongue.

Rest of the cast support Mammootty quite ably, however, some of the characters feel a bit unnecessary.

Direction And Screenplay

Making a film about a cult personality like YSR is quite a difficult task. However, Anando Brahma director Mahi V Raghav has done justice to the daunting task. By focussing more on the foot journey and less on YSR's personal life, he has ensured that Yatra does not end up becoming a superficial biopic. The interval block has come out really feel and might leave fans stunned.

Yatra feels a bit slow at times, however, the emotional narrative makes up for this drawback quite well. There are a few politically charged dialogues in the film, which feel contrived. The makers could have done away with them. Similarly, a few scenes in the second half feel a bit over the top.

Technical Aspects

Young composer S Krishna Kumar/K has managed to come up with a few good numbers with Nee Raaka Kosam song being the pick of the lot. Most of the dialogues are hard-hitting and might make YSR supporters a bit emotional. The editing could have been a bit better as the film drags a bit in certain scenes. The other technical departments too have been handled well.

Positives

Mammooty's screen presence

Climax

Strong emotional connect

Music

Negatives

Yatra feels a bit slow at certain points

A few scenes in the second half are too melodramatic

The Verdict

Yatra is a sincere tribute to YSR, which does full justice to his mass leader image.