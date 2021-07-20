Narappa Review: This Venkatesh-Priyamani Starrer Is Commendable, Gripping And Above All High On Emotions

Rating: 3.5 /5

Star Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani, Rajeev Kanakala, Karthik Rathnam, Nassar

Director: Srikanth Addala



Based on renowned Tamil writer Poomani's novel Vekkai, Narappa starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani, Rajeev Kanakala, Karthik Rathnam, Nassar, and Rao Ramesh in prominent roles released today (July 20) on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Brahmotsavam fame Srikanth Addala, the film is the official remake of Tamil rural drama Asuran featuring Dhanush and Manju Warrier.

Backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu and D Suresh Babu, the film was earlier slated to release theatrically in May 2021, however, the makers had to drop the plan owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considering the fact that Narappa is the remake of a National Award-winning film, there has indeed been a lot of expectations since its maiden announcement. Did the Venkatesh-starrer live up to the expectations of audiences and critics who were eagerly waiting for the film? Let's find out!

What's Wow: Venkatesh, Priyamani, film's storyline, cinematography and background score

What's Ouch: Less intensity at a few places

Plot

First things first, though Narappa is a scene-by-scene copy of its Tamil counterpart Asuran, one should probably not make any sort of comparisons, as doing so would be unfair. Having said that, one thing is definite that the Venkatesh-starrer has not let down the soul of the film's original version, which needs to be applauded.

Coming to the Srikanth Addela directorial, the film follows Narappa (Venkatesh) and his family where his teenage son kill a local big shot to avenge his brother's ruthless murder post a land dispute. In order to protect his hot-blooded son, Narappa takes him to different locations to escape the goons who are on a mission to track them down along with his family members including his wife (Priyamani), daughter and brother-in-law who are now scattered in different areas.

Though everyone presumes that Narappa is a submissive father who withdraws himself from situations out of sheer fear, a totally different version of the farmer is shown post the intermission, which emanates the reason why he later becomes a naive person. Will Narappa be able to save his son and the rest of the family members from the deadly goon and his minions? Well, you will have to watch the film on Amazon Prime Video to know what unfolds at the end.

Story and Direction

As mentioned already, though the film is a scene-by-scene copy of Asuran, the director has tried his best to modify the original storyline to make it more appealing to the Telugu audience which is evident at a few places. Even though there are slight modifications, Srikanth has not shaken the original soul of the film and it definitely needs to be appreciated.

Given that Narappa is a heart-wrenching tale, the director has made the best use of dark coloured pallate, high dose of emotions and heart-rending music that incorporates well with the actual story. Though the action sequences featuring Venkatesh were also commendable, a few of them seemed less intense, presumably because of the slow-paced camera work. The touching dialogues of Venkatesh, Rao Ramesh and Priyamani have no doubt done wonders.

Performances

Venkatesh: The actor has the Midas touch to embrace a role and make it his own, and Narappa serves as proof for the same. The superstar has undoubtedly pulled off his character with utter ease. In most parts, it is his expressions and eyes that do all the talking. His nuanced performance, the way with which he carries different emotions that are extreme and dialogue deliveries simply proofs that the rural drama is perhaps, among his best undertakings. At times, we feel helpless watching him on-screen pleading before everyone to ensure the safety of his son.

Verdict

This Venkatesh-Priyamani-starrer should not be compared with its Tamil counterpart Asuran, as it speaks for itself loud and clear. Narappa is high on emotions and dramatically impactful all thanks to the actors' intense performances, to-the-point storyline, requisite action sequences, compelling music composition and of course the breathtaking cinematography that has done complete justice to the film.