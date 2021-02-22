Pitta Kathalu Movie Review: This Netflix Anthology On Love And Lust Is A Mixed Bag

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Saanve Megghana, Manchu Lakshmi, Jagapathi Babu, Amala Paul, Sanjith Hegde, Shruti Haasan, Satyadev Kancharana Director: Tharun Bhascker, Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin, Sankalp Reddy

Netflix released its first Telugu anthology film, Pitta Kathalu on February 19, Friday. Pitta Kathalu is a collection of four stories that are based on the concepts of love and lust. The four segments of the anthology are directed by Tharun Bhascker, Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin, and Sankalp Reddy, respectively.

Did the Netflix anthology impress the audiences? Read Pitta Kathalu movie review here to know...

What's Yay:

Performances

Music

Technical aspects

What's Nay:

Predictable storylines

Less-engaging narratives

Ramula

The first segment Ramula, directed by Tharun Bhaskcer features newcomer Saanvi Megghana in titular roles. The segment narrates the story of a young woman named Ramula, who is in love with Ramchander (Naveen Kumar), the commitment-phobic man-child son of an ex-MLA. However, things take a different turn when Ramchander decides to break up with Ramula, and a politician named Swaroopa (Manchu Lakshmi) enters her life.

The Tharun Bhaskcer directorial is the most engaging film in the anthology. The well-written screenplay, detailed characterizations, and excellent performances by the entire star cast (especially Saanvi who plays the titular role) make the interesting premise a compelling watch.

Meera

The Nandini Reddy directorial depicts the story of Meera (Amala Paul), the young wife of the middle-aged businessman Viswa (Jagapathi Babu). Meera is continuously abused by her suspicious husband. He is insecure about his beautiful wife who is also a talented writer and believes that she is cheating on him. The segment takes a very bold step by throwing light on the most disturbing aspects of an abusive marriage, which is highly commendable.

Amala Paul has delivered an exceptional performance as Meera, while Jagapathi Babu shines in the role of Viswa. This complicated narrative slowly unfolds into a twist that is highly impactful. But Meera does falter at various points (for e.g, the party scene where everyone is so robotically praising Meera's beauty or the scenes that feature a cop who has nothing much to do).

Verdict

Pitta Kathalu is a mixed bag that has impressive themes, convincing performances, and a few amazing cinematic moments. But the predictable narratives that lack conviction make this Netflix anthology an unfulfilling watch.