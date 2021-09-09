Tuck Jagadish Review: Nani’s Film Is A Perfect Family Entertainer!

Star
Cast:
Nani,
Ritu
Varma,
Aishwarya
Rajesh,
Jagapathi
Babu
Director:
Shiva
Nirvana
One
of
the
highly
anticipated
films
of
Natural
Star
Nani,
Tuck
Jagadish
has
started
streaming
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
family
drama
was
released
today
(September
10)
on
the
leading
OTT
platform.
The
film
boasts
a
large
ensemble
cast
that
includes
Nani,
Ritu
Varma,
Aishwarya
Rajesh,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Nassar,
Thiruveer,
Rohini
and
Parvathi.
Backed
by
Sahu
Garapti
and
Harish
Peddi
under
the
banner
Shine
Screens,
Tuck
Jagadish
marks
Nani's
second
OTT
release
after
V
(2020),
which
was
also
released
on
the
same
platform.
The
film
is
directed
by
Shiva
Nirvana.
Did
Nani's
Tuck
Jagadish
live
up
to
the
hype?
Let's
find
out!