Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam (AVAK) Twitter Review: 5 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching Vishwak Sen Movie

Vishwak Sen's Ashokavanam lo Arjuna Kalyanam (AVAK) comes across as a cheerful family entertainer going by the trailer. An arranged marriage between a man and a woman from two different castes set amidst the lush green backdrop of Godavari, forms the film's story. Unlike rustic heroic characters that he played before, young hero Vishwak Sen's recent outing is of a cool family guy trying to win his ladylove in a cute family drama set-up. Here's what the twitterati have got to say about the film.

The movie is a clean and refreshing family drama. Though the film's story is tried and tested, the treatment of the screenplay makes the film lively, according to audiences' reviews. Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is said to have a light-hearted screenplay that makes you smile throughout. With supporting characters given a decent scope to perform -needless to say in which they excelled, the movie packs a wholesome entertainment deal.

Director Vidya Sagar Chinta has succeeded in churning out the story written by Ravi Kiran Kola into a heart-warming dish with the background score and music composed by Jay Krish rightly complimenting it. The movie is put together by eye-soothing visuals rendered by cinematographer Karthik Palani.

#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam is a very good entertainer laced with emotions and is Vishwak’s best film. Quite a few character artists did extremely well and were given good roles. Second half lo drinking scene was ROFL. Movie would’ve gotten much better reach if released in June — sharat (@sherry1111111) May 6, 2022

Vishwak Sen shrugged his mass image for the first time and made an honest attempt to portray the character of a 33-year-old bachelor struggling to win the heart of the woman he loves. Actress Rukshar Dhillon looked very cute in the film as well as she fit the character like a glove.

After a very long time and a slew of big-budgeted heavy films, Vishwak Sen's Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam makes for a light-hearted great weekend watch with family.

Wow!!! #AVAK is so cool and refreshing. It will surely paint your face with genuine smiles & glitter eyes. Mass ka Dass have shown his cute innocent side with so much honesty @VishwakSenActor 🤗 Kudos to the whole team.@RuksharDhillon @BvsnP #BapineeduB @sudheer_ed @SVCCDigital — Tanish Alladi (@IAmTanishAlladi) May 5, 2022