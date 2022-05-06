Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam Movie Review: Vishwak Sen Fails To Impress Audience

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Vishwak Sen, Rukshar Dhillon Director: Vidya Sagar Chinta

What's yay:

Vishwak's performance

Ritika Nayak's role

Visuals

Music

What's nay:

Slow-paced narration

Weak presentation

Story:

Arjun (Vishwak Sen) who is over 30 years has everything settled except his life partner. He has high hopes and expectations about his marriage and for a boy who is from Telangana, successfully running a financial firm, an arranged marriage alliance comes up his way.

He gets to meet Madhavi (Rukshar Dhillon) from a beautiful village in Andhra Pradesh. Here is the catch- they both are from different castes but end up getting engaged. However, after the groom's party decides to leave for Telangana, first lockdown happens and the families get to stay back at the bride's place.

The fun around 'other caste arrange marriage' coupled with living together with families and relatives is a good plot to interestingly play around with. With ample scope for portraying emotions and evoking laughs, the movie has it all.

While Arjun is excited to get to know about his fiancèe, Madhavi has her own thoughts. Will they both strike a chord and end up on a successful note? This forms the rest of the story.

Script and Direction:

With a run-of-the-mill story on script penned by Ravi Kiran Kola, the director tried to present it in a fresh format to appeal to the current audience. A racy screenplay and trimming of screen time would have benefitted the movie. But still, AVAK offers a good dose of comedy tickling the funny bones, which can be regarded as one of the positive aspects of AVAK.

Technical Aspects

The cinematography of the film by Karthik Palani steals the show. Captivating visuals of lush green villages sit with the story narration. Music department has also got to take the cake as Jay Krish's background score and songs were appealing.

Verdict:

Despite snags, Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam makes for a good weekend watch with family.