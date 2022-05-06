    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam (AVAK) Twitter Review: 5 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching Vishwak Sen Movie

      By
      |

      Vishwak Sen's 'Ashokavanam lo Arjuna Kalyanam (AVAK) comes across as a cheerful family entertainer going by the trailer. An arranged marriage between a and a woman from two castes set amidst the lush green backdrop of Godavari forms the film's story. Unlike rustic heroic characters he played before, young hero Vishwak Sen's recent offing is of a cool family guy trying to win his lady love in a cute family drama set-up. Here's what the twitteratis got to say about the film.

      Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam (AVAK) Twitter Review is Out

      The movie is a clean and refreshing family drama. Though the film's story is tried and tested, the treatment of the screenplay makes the film lively, according to the audience reviews. Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is said to have a light-hearted screenplay that makes you smile throughout. With supporting characters given a decent scope to perform -needless to say in which they excelled, the movie packs a wholesome entertainment deal.

      Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam (AVAK) Twitter Review is Out

      Director Vidya Sagar Chinta has succeeded in churning out the story written by Ravi Kiran Kola into a heart-warming dish with the background score and music composed by Jay Krish rightly complimenting it. The movie is put together by eye -soothing visuals rendered by cinematographer Karthik Palani.

      Vishwak Sen shrugged his mass image for the first time and made an honest attempt to portray the character of a 33 year- old bachelor struggling to win the heart of the woman he loves. Actress Rukshar Dhillon looked very cute in the film as well as she fit the character like a glove.

      After a very long time and a slew of big budgeted heavy films, this Vishwak Sen's Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam film makes for a light- hearted great weekend watch with family.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X