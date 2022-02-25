Bheemla Nayak Movie Review: This Pawan Kalyan Starrer Is A Perfectly Crafted Edge Of The Seat Thriller!

Amidst all the buzz, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak released on February 25. No doubt, Kalyan's movie releases are a power-packed affair for his legion of fans, but the stalwart coming up with an intense role like in Bheemla Nayak is just icing on the cake.

In addition to that, his combination with Rana is another big thing that has led to a skyrocketing expectation among the movie buffs.

Did the film impress the long waiting fans? Let's find out!

Bheemla Nayak is the remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film follows two strong-headed individuals whose typical conflict drags them into an egoistic war. One can say that the film is an impressive blend of emotions, responsibilities, revenge and promises with a very small amount of romance and comedy added. The storyline is simple and crisp and doesn't have too many twists and turns.

Ex-havildar Daniel Shekar (Rana Daggubati) gets into trouble after he is arrested for carrying a carton of liquor bottles in his car. On reaching the police station, an evidently distressed Shekar tricks sub-inspector Bheemla Nayak (Pawan Kalyan) and soon, the latter's clear service records gets a stain. Well, this leads to chaos, to be precise a stormy war of ego and self-respect begins here.

Director Saagar K Chandra and writer Trivikram Srinivas have brilliantly crafted the film, of course tweaking the original to appease the Telugu audience, especially Pawan Kalyan fans. Directorial supervision and power-packed dialogues of Trivikram have nailed the show. Thaman's music composition as usual has worked pretty well for Bheemla Nayak. Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon are the actresses in this movie and have justified their roles with their nuanced performances. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati as hero and villain respectively, have performed neck to neck and have blown the audiences' minds with their mind-blowing acting chops.