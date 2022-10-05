Godfather Review: Chiranjeevi's Remake Is Quite Different From Lucifer

The
Megastar
and
Salman
Khan
combination
had
created
enough
anticipation
for
Chiranjeevi's
Godfather,
a
remake
of
the
popular
Malayalam
film
Lucifer,
which
was
directed
by
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
starred
Mohanlal,
Tovino
Thomas,
and
others.
Godfather
released
today,
on
October
5.
The
film
is
louder
and
bolder
in
terms
of
the
action,
and
the
making
itself.
Visually
the
film
maker
has
gone
with
a
brighter
color
palette,
compared
to
the
dark
tone
of
Lucifer.
Chiranjeevi
and
Salman
appearing
together
creates
some
excitement
and
makes
one
smile
at
places.
Nayanthara
does
a
decent
job
of
portraying
a
stoic
personality
who
can
hold
her
ground.
Watch
this
space
for
a
more
detailed
review
in
a
few
hours.
In
addition
to
others,
the
movie
features
Chiranjeevi,
Salman
Khan,
Nayanthara,
Puri
Jagannadh,
and
Satyadev
Kancharana.
The
screenplay
was
written
by
director,
Mohan
Raja.
The
dialogues
were
written
by
Lakshmi
Bhupal.
The
film's
music
is
composed
by
Thaman,
the
editor
is
Marthand
Venkatesh,
and
Nirav
Shah
is
the
cinematographer.