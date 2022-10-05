Godfather Review: Chiranjeevi's Remake Is Quite Different From Lucifer

The Megastar and Salman Khan combination had created enough anticipation for Chiranjeevi's Godfather, a remake of the popular Malayalam film Lucifer, which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starred Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, and others.

Godfather released today, on October 5. The film is louder and bolder in terms of the action, and the making itself. Visually the film maker has gone with a brighter color palette, compared to the dark tone of Lucifer.

Chiranjeevi and Salman appearing together creates some excitement and makes one smile at places. Nayanthara does a decent job of portraying a stoic personality who can hold her ground. Watch this space for a more detailed review in a few hours.

In addition to others, the movie features Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, and Satyadev Kancharana. The screenplay was written by director, Mohan Raja. The dialogues were written by Lakshmi Bhupal. The film's music is composed by Thaman, the editor is Marthand Venkatesh, and Nirav Shah is the cinematographer.