HIT The Second Case Movie Review: Engaging Whodunnit With Lackluster Showdown

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Komalee Prasad, Suhaas, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyengar, Maganti Srinath Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Introduction:

In Visakhapatnam, Superintendent of Police Krishna Dev a.k.a KD (Adivi Sesh) is a sincere cop with an attitude. His professional and personal lives are challenged by a blood-thirsty yet artistic psychopath who is on a rampage of killing women. Does KD manage to solve the mystery?

Story:

Krishna Dev who heads the Homicide Intervention Team is known for solving almost all the cases he takes up. On a fine day, his team gets to investigate the murder of a young working woman. The gory murder later turns out to be the work of a serial killer who puts together the body parts of his victims as one.

Krishna Dev takes it as a challenge to crack the case and nab the killer who at one point mocks him for a public statement.

Technical Aspects:

The film's premise is set up decently and the visuals of Visakhapatnam and the color scheme of the film are apt for a crime thriller genre. Credits to the director Sailesh Kolanu and cinematographer S Manikandan. The songs composed by Suresh Bobbili and MM Srilekha, especially 'Urike Urike' are enjoyable on the screen. The background music scored by John Stewart Eduri is adequate and not remarkable or new. The film's editing by Garry BH is on point and the runtime is decent.

Performances:

Adivi Sesh single-handedly shouldered the responsibility of the film. He is the only main character of the film to get things going but manages effortlessly, as he is used to doing such kinds of roles. However, Meenakshi Chaudhary, who lives in with KD looks beautiful. Their chemistry was depicted in only a song and the rest of the time, it is quite negligible. The director had kept things short and sweet which would otherwise deviate from the seriousness of the narration.

Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, and Posani Krishna Murali have short screen time but their acting skills and seniority can be felt.

However, the movie's first half comes to an end with a high point, keeping the viewers wanting more. The serial killer's background story is vague.

The makers have successfully built an image of the serial killer throughout the film but it was a letdown when the character was revealed. There is a great mismatch between the maker's idea of the character (until it is revealed) and the actor (personality) they chose for the role.

The movie's climax where the next actor of the HITverse was revealed came as a disappointment to the thriller genre fans as the hero who is supposed to star in the next sequel, HIT: The Third Case didn't look the part.

Positives:

-Premise

-Runtime

-Engaging

Negatives:

- Inappropriate casting of antagonist

- Flat backstory of the killer

- Usage of regular tropes

Verdict:

HIT 2 is a movie that just keeps up with the genre without having much versatility. However, Adivi Sesh's crime thriller in HITverse is a watchable film if you have no other plans for the weekend.