HIT:2 The Second Case Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before Booking Tickets To Adivi Sesh's Film
Adivi Sesh's HIT:2 or HIT: The Second Case, a sequel to the HIT in 2021, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu released in theatres all over the world on December 2. The movie is the second installment in the yet-to-be-made sequels under the HITverse. The movie opened to decent word-of-mouth and might make it big if the positive reviews start pouring in.
Hit:2 showcases Adivi Sesh as a cop named Krishna Dev AKA KD, who gets to investigate the brutal murder of a woman named Sanjana. A few days into the case, he discovers that the body parts and the head of the dead body belong to several other women. How KD solves the mystery of this serial killer is to be seen on the big screen.
A
few
enthusiastic
film
buffs
and
fans
of
the
actor
have
shared
their
opinion
on
the
film
after
watching
it
a
bit
earlier
than
the
rest.
Some
of
their
tweets
are
given
here
to
make
you
understand
the
movie
better
and
to
help
you
decide,
before
booking
your
tickets.
Take a look at some of those tweets reviewing the Hit: The Second Case here:
Positive word-of-mouth from the overseas premiers and the sales crossed 0K already🔥🔥🔥 #Hit2 #Hit2TheSecondCase— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 2, 2022
#HIT2 USA premieres started with good word of mouth & with excellent numbers. 0K+ & continuing..— Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) December 2, 2022
1,016 - 195 Locs - 7 PM PST
#HIT2 A Pretty Good Crime Investigative Thriller!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 1, 2022
First half is alright and is merely a setup but the second half runs on an engaging note with good climax portion. Director has done a good job with making the film tight with good twists.
Rating: 3/5
HIT:2 or HIT: The Second Case is a production venture of actor Nani, in association with his cousin, Prashanti Tipirneni. She produced the movie under the Wall Poster Cinema banner while Nani presented it.
The movie stars Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, Komalee Prasad, Srikanth Iyengar, Gujjuru Hemanth, and Maganti Srinath among others in crucial roles.
The cinematography was handled by S Manikandan and the movie was edited by Garry BH. Musicians MM Srilekha and Suresh Bobbili composed the tunes in the film while John Stewart Eduri gave the background score. The movie will have several sequels, announced the makers of the film.