Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Twitter Review: Will The Allari Naresh Starrer Impress The Film Buffs?

Written
and
directed
by
AR
Mohan,
Itlu
Maredumilli
Prajaneekam
is
actor
Allari
Naresh's
59th
film
that
hit
the
screens
on
November
25.
The
movie
charts
the
issues
of
tribal
people
of
Maredumilli
village
and
their
struggles,
amidst
the
backdrop
of
upcoming
elections.
Naresh
played
the
role
of
an
Election
Officer
in
the
film
who
tries
to
convince
the
rigid
people
of
the
region
to
take
part
in
voting
process
but
later
joins
them
in
the
protest
demanding
basic
facilities
to
the
region.
Naresh
was
last
seen
in
'Naandi',
which
was
also
a
message-oriented
film
that
became
successful
at
the
box
office.
He
has
clearly
steered
away
from
his
regular
slapstick
comedies
and
wants
to
be
part
of
films
that
offer
him
challenging
roles,
going
by
his
selection
of
scripts
oflate.
Going
by
the
trailer,
the
movie
is
going
to
be
an
interesting
drama
where
villagers
turn
against
politicians,
government
officials,
and
the
police.
Actor
Naresh
represents
them
and
gets
involved
in
the
serious
political
business
that
threatens
his
existence.
The
trailer
also
contained
thought-provoking
dialogues.
A
few
movie
enthusiasts
who
have
watched
Itlu
Maredumilli
Prajaneekam
a
bit
earlier
than
others
have
taken
to
their
social
media
handles
to
share
their
opinion
on
the
film.
Take
a
look
at
some
of
those
tweets
here:
The
film
stars
Anandhi,
Vennela
Kishore,
Sampath
Raj,
Raghu
Babu,
Praveen,
and
Sritej
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
The
movie's
technical
team
include
Raam
Reddy
as
the
cinematographer
and
Abburi
Ravi
as
the
dialogue
writer.
Chota
K
Prasad
worked
as
the
editor
of
the
film.
Brahma
Kadali
was
the
Art
Director.
The
film's
music
and
score
is
composed
by
Sricharan
Pakala.
Rajesh
Danda
produced
the
movie
in
association
with
Zee
Studios
under
the
Hasya
Movies
banner.