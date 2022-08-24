Liger Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda Kicks Ass, Literally!

Liger
is
as
action-packed
as
it
was
advertised
to
be.
The
film
is
full
of
moments
that
create
adrenaline
rush.
It
somehow
manages
to
create
drama
through
the
brash
mother-son
duo,
amidst
all
the
bam-bam.
Vijay
Deverakonda
takes
us
on
a
journey
of
a
hyper-energetic
youngster
whose
blood
is
boiling
constantly.
All
this
energy
is
channeled
into
his
passion
for
mixed
martial
arts,
MMA,
and
he
ends
up
in
the
fighting
ring.
That
does
not
mean
that
now
he
can
focus
on
his
sport
peacefully.
Life
keeps
pulling
him
out
of
his
ring
to
fight
on
the
streets,
and
a
train
even,
to
survive
in
his
career.
The
Pokiri
connect
in
the
train
fight
sequence
was
a
spot-on
money
shot.
The
mom-son
relationship
is
aggressive
and
real,
and
it
brings
multiple
smiles
to
our
faces.
Although
one
may
not
be
able
to
handle
a
mom
like
her,
one
does
wish
for
a
mom
like
her;
for
a
brief
moment
at
least.
A
more
detailed
review
is
fighting
its
way
to
you
all.
Watch
this
space.