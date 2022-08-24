    For Quick Alerts
      Liger Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda Kicks Ass, Literally!

      Liger is as action-packed as it was advertised to be. The film is full of moments that create adrenaline rush. It somehow manages to create drama through the brash mother-son duo, amidst all the bam-bam.

      Vijay Deverakonda takes us on a journey of a hyper-energetic youngster whose blood is boiling constantly. All this energy is channeled into his passion for mixed martial arts, MMA, and he ends up in the fighting ring. That does not mean that now he can focus on his sport peacefully. Life keeps pulling him out of his ring to fight on the streets, and a train even, to survive in his career. The Pokiri connect in the train fight sequence was a spot-on money shot.

      The mom-son relationship is aggressive and real, and it brings multiple smiles to our faces. Although one may not be able to handle a mom like her, one does wish for a mom like her; for a brief moment at least.

      A more detailed review is fighting its way to you all. Watch this space.

      Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 6:00 [IST]
