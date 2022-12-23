Dhamaka Movie Review: Massraja Ravi Teja's Action Drama Is Just For Fans With A Few Shining Moments!

Dhamaka Ravi Teja Photo Credit: Internet

Cast: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Sachin Khedekar, Rao Ramesh, Jayaram, Tanikella Bharani, Tulasi, Jayaram, Ali, Praveen

Rating: 2.5

Introduction:

Massraja Ravi Teja had an unlucky year as his two films- 'Khiladi' and 'Ramarao On Duty' failed to deliver at the Telugu box-office. For the third time in the year, Ravi Teja has come up with a mass romantic action drama titled Dhamaka. The movie is written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina who directed 'Cinema Choopista Mava' and 'Nenu Local' films earlier. Ravi Teja is paired opposite Sreeleela in this film, and the movie released all over the world on December 23.

Story:

Ravi Teja is introduced as a middle-class man, Swamy who works unsuccessfully and is burdened by his sister's impending wedding. Then there is Anand Chakravarty, a scion of a businessman, aiming to give 1000 jobs within a month. Comes Pranavi, a good-looking and kind-hearted rich kid who can't decide between the two.

Going forward, Pranavi feels attracted to Swamy and his family while unbeknownst, Pranavi's father (Rao Ramesh) matches her up with Anand Chakravarty. Meanwhile, Pranavi makes her choice, and when it doesn't go down well with her father, he attempts to kill Swamy. JP, played by Jayaram tries to take over the company of Anand Chakravarty and sends his son to take his life. What happens next is to be seen on the big screen. Who are Swamy and Anand Chakravarty? What is their relationship? How the company is saved from the villains forms the crux of Dhamaka, laced with some songs, elaborate fights, and a love track.

Songs are attractive on the screen to watch. The movie's action scenes are interesting, and the elevations with an enhancing background score work for most parts.

Performances:

What Ravi Teja is known for, has been showcased stylishly on the celluloid. His acting is adequate and appropriate. His chemistry with actress Sreeleela seems convincing even though the duo has an age gap of 33 years. Their dance to the songs 'Jinthak' and 'Dandakadiyal' is remarkable.

Jayaram enthralls with his act as JP, in the film. Sachin Khedekar, Pavitra Lokesh, and Rao Ramesh did their job decently. Rao Ramesh and Hyper Aadi's track tries to evoke a few laughs during the first half. Unfortunately, for an actor like Ali, there is screen presence sans dialogues. His only dialogue from the film is 'safe.'

Technical Aspects:

The film's background score and music composed by Bheems Cecerolio are entertaining. The background music during fight sequences is best enjoyed when watching on the big screen. Karthik Ghattamaneni's cinematography is decent and the visuals are fresh. Ravi Teja looked cool and handsome. His Styling was noticeable. The movie's runtime and Prawin Pudi's editing are crisp and up to the mark.

Positives:

Ravi Teja's Performance & Looks

Hyper Aadi & Rao Ramesh's track

High Production Values

Negatives:

Routine story

Lack of new elements

Verdict:

Massraja Ravi Teja's Dhamaka is a routine run-of-the-mill affair with a few bright moments for the fans. Go watch the movie if you don't have any other plans for the Christmas weekend.