Radhe Shyam Movie Review: Slow Narration Spoils Love Saga, But Visually Top Notch

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Jagapathi Babu Director: Radha Krishna Kumar

Young rebel star Prabhas's Radhe Shyam has hit the screens today on March 11, 2022. Actor Prabhas plays the lead role of Vikramaditya, a renowned palmist who happens to be a master in future predictions of people by palm reading. He is a palmist who gave a shock to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by predicting about the emergency in India.

Actress Pooja Hegde as Dr. Prerna is believed to be battling a rare Cancer, but Vikramaditya predicts her future to be bright and says that she is going to live for 100 years. Vikramaditya moves to Italy during Emergency and falls in love with Dr. Prerna despite being hesitant to fall in love for the reason of his own death prediction.

The movie has all the blends that are needed for the audience - splendid visuals, stunning music, brilliant star cast, romance and extra-ordinary VFX effects, but is slow and could not get the

equation of chemistry between the roles due to the points missing clarity.

The other stars in the movie are Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan. Music by Justin Prabhakaran comes as pleasing with the beautiful backdrops in the entire movie blending in the sequences.

The story is all about how Vikramaditya experiences and faces problems in life? Did Dr Prerna battling cancer express her love to Vikramaditya who said that she has 100 years of life and a great career? The film is well set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe and mostly moves in the ship.

Director and writer, Radha Krishna Kumar has woven the story around the point of love, life and death which was great. The scenes with Sachin Khedekar before the interval, the train episode, the way the story was dealt from pre-climax to the climax are impressive. However, if the story was fastened with some mass elements that Prabhas' fans await, the movie would have been like a festive treat.