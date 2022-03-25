RRR Movie Review: Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s Film Is High On Bromance, Grand Visuals And Superlative Performances

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris Director: SS Rajamouli

Excitement is in the air! SS Rajamouli's much-awaited magnum opus RRR, which has been creating mass hysteria ever since its inception is now out in theatres. The epic period drama hit the marquee on Friday. The film brings together two of Tollywood's biggest stars- Ram Charan and Jr NTR. RRR marks Rajamouli's fourth outing with Tarak after Student No. 1 (2001), Simhadri (2003) and Yamadonga (2007) while his second collaboration with Charan after their 2009 film Magadheera.

Released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam, the latest film is backed by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. RRR also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.

Did the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer live up to the standards? Read on to find out!

What's Wow?

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's intense performances

Gripping introduction sequences of both actors

Combination sequences

Interval Scene

Background music

'Naatu Naatu' song (The winner!)

Visual treatment

What's Ouch?

Forced emotions at places

Occasional lags

Plot

RRR's story opens in Adilabad, where a young tribal girl is forcefully taken away from her mother by a few British soldiers. Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), the tribe's leader sets out on a journey in search of the lass. Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), one of the police officers working for the British, on a tip-off about Bheem's mission and his plan to murder the governor, decides to take up the task of finishing him off. However, things take an unexpected turn when the foes turn good friends with time and together fight against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad.

Script and Direction

Director SS Rajamouli and writer Vijayendra Prasad have struck the right chord with RRR. The film has all the elements required for a period drama especially emotions, visuals, action, romance (somewhat) and most importantly heroism. Bringing two Tollywood icons on board and keeping their roles, dialogues and performances balanced is not an easy task. The script is simple and is written in such a way that it etches out the right essence of the erstwhile period while making the leading men shine in their characters. The duo's bromance is the highlight of the entertainer. Rajamouli has hit it out of the park with his latest release as his direction is hands down top-notch.

Like every other Rajamouli film, the female characters (that of Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran) are not mere sidekicks but have a vital role to play. There are definitely lagging moments especially in the first half, but with their expertise, the director and writer have made up for it by coming back strong each time.

Performances

The leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR are largely restricted to action and emotional sequences, however, they deliver them quite effortlessly. The duo has undoubtedly given their heart and soul to RRR and their power-packed acting chops and dialogue delivery serve as a testament. Their combination sequences too are exceptional.

Alia Bhatt as Sita (Ram Charan's love interest) fits into the narrative pretty well, however, a bit more screen space wouldn't have gone wrong. Ajay Devgn has played his part perfectly, and his persona of a fierce freedom fighter is too good to miss.

Technical Aspect

Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar has done an incredible job with the picturization and deserves huge applause for the visual treatment that gels pretty well with the storyline. A proper mixture of light and panoramic tone has been used, which adds visual depth to each sequence. MM Keeravani's gripping score and power-packed tracks need a special mention as they leave an unceasing impact. Sreekar Prasad's editing is also one of the key factors that keep the film engaging. Having said that, a few lags could have been easily avoided with precision.

Verdict

RRR has the right amount of freshness and potency. This emotionally charged film is for those who enjoy cinema as a visual medium. The eye-catching visualization, gripping stunts, electrifying energy, sheer brilliance of the narrative, sterling performances and of course the two eye candies- Ram Charan and Jr NTR make the period drama a superlative one, moulded into perfect shape by SS Rajamouli.