Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Review: Mahesh Babu Shines in this exhilarating action entertainer!

Rating: 3.25/5

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and others

Introduction

The day of their dreams has finally dawned upon the fans of Superstar Mahesh Babu, who are waiting with bated breaths for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata; to experience the Superstar on the silver screen almost after two years. The movie has been raving reviews and there is no keeping them calm. Living up to the expectations and hype, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is making the right noise at the Box Office.

Story:

The story begins with Mahesh Babu's parents committing suicide unable to clear the bank debt. Following this, he gets admitted to a Children's School; gets good education and moves to the States. In the US, he begins money lending to those in need but makes sure they pay it back on time.

Meanwhile, Kalavathi(Keerthy Suresh), a big-time gambler dupes Mahesh for a certain amount of money. When confronted, Kalavathi refuses to pay back the loan and involves her father- Rajendranath (Samuthirakani) prompting the protagonist to come back to India. Here arises a twist in the tale.

The first half has a routine format of establishing the characters, pitching a love- track, and passing it all off with interlaced comedy. The second half, however, picks up the pace and is packed with action sequences, and connects viewers on an emotional note.

Performances

Solidifying his sheer acting prowess is Mahesh Babu in this new look with a mass-y appeal. He shouldered the film's weight and gracefully pulled it off with his out-of-the-box portrayal of the character. Unlike the subtle and settled edgy performances he delivered earlier, the Khaleja Mahesh is back and with a bang. Mahesh Babu's dance moves in the song 'Ma Ma Mahesha' are icing on the cake.

Keerthy Suresh too breathes life into the role of Kalavathi. Not only did she look glamourous but she delivered her bit just very convincingly. Other than the actors shown in the trailer-Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju, who did a decent job with their roles- there are no other characters worth mentioning.

Technical Aspects

A special mention to cinematographer R Madhie for making Mahesh Babu look very refreshing than before. The visuals scream grandeur and the songs are just a feast. Thaman's BGM falls flat but tracks save him big time.

Coming to the direction, Parasuram, who was working with a star for the first time fluctuated in the second half and relied heavily on cinematic liberties to tell the tale. Since Mahesh's movies of late were laden with a social message, the director tried to depict the same albeit using an unconventional method.

Costumers have done a commendable job dressing the main leads, especially Mahesh Babu. The actor looked the part exuding charisma. Having said that, the run time could've been chopped by 10-15 minutes since it gets a bit dragged leading to a slow climax.

What's Yay

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh

Comedy

Songs

Cinematography

What's Nay

Routine story

Heavy cinematic liberties

Background score

Run- time

Verdict

The film is an out-and-out commercial entertainer that is enjoyed by family audiences and fans alike. Sarkaru Vaari Paata makes for a decent watch this weekend.