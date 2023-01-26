Hunt Twitter Review: A Look At Some Tweets That Give An Insight Into Sudheer Babu's Latest Action Thriller

The movie met with mixed reviews from fans and critics at the box office. The film's team is said to have remade a superhit Malayalam film by tweaking the script to suit the nativity.

Sudheer Babu Hunt Photo Credit: Gallery

Tollywood's youngster Sudheer Babu hit the screens with Hunt, an investigative action thriller directed by Mahesh Surapaneni. The movie met with mixed reviews from fans and critics at the box office. The film's team is said to have remade a superhit Malayalam film by tweaking the script to suit the nativity.

Going by the film's trailer, a cop called Arjun, who is investigating the death of Aryan Dev, his colleague, will meet with an accident and loses his memory. With the help of another colleague, Arjun tries to regain his consciousness and concentrates to track down the killer of Aryan Dev and what led to the subsequent murder.

Hunt features notable actors like Meka Srikanth and Bharath Niwas in pivotal roles along with Mime Gopi and others. Arul Vincent cranked the camera for Hunt, and Prawin Pudi worked as its editor. The film's entire soundtrack was composed by Ghibran. V Ananda Prasad produced the movie under the Bhavya Creations.