Hunt Twitter Review: A Look At Some Tweets That Give An Insight Into Sudheer Babu's Latest Action Thriller

Tollywood's
youngster
Sudheer
Babu
hit
the
screens
with
Hunt,
an
investigative
action
thriller
directed
by
Mahesh
Surapaneni.
The
movie
met
with
mixed
reviews
from
fans
and
critics
at
the
box
office.
The
film's
team
is
said
to
have
remade
a
superhit
Malayalam
film
by
tweaking
the
script
to
suit
the
nativity.
Going
by
the
film's
trailer,
a
cop
called
Arjun,
who
is
investigating
the
death
of
Aryan
Dev,
his
colleague,
will
meet
with
an
accident
and
loses
his
memory.
With
the
help
of
another
colleague,
Arjun
tries
to
regain
his
consciousness
and
concentrates
to
track
down
the
killer
of
Aryan
Dev
and
what
led
to
the
subsequent
murder.
Take
a
look
at
the
tweets
that
several
enthusiastic
netizens
have
shared
about
Hunt.
Hunt
features
notable
actors
like
Meka
Srikanth
and
Bharath
Niwas
in
pivotal
roles
along
with
Mime
Gopi
and
others.
Arul
Vincent
cranked
the
camera
for
Hunt,
and
Prawin
Pudi
worked
as
its
editor.
The
film's
entire
soundtrack
was
composed
by
Ghibran.
V
Ananda
Prasad
produced
the
movie
under
the
Bhavya
Creations.