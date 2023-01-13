Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review: Everything You Need To Know About Megastar's Mass Action Drama!

The trailer of Waltair Veerayya, which was released recently increased the expectations of the film, ahead of its release. It is to be seen whom among Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi will come out as Sankranthi winner.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Sankranthi release Waltair Veerayya, written and directed by KS Ravindra AKA Bobby Kolli hit the screens amid huge expectations and cheers from the mega family fans on January 13. The movie was released to a divided response at the box office by movie critics.

Waltair Veerayya Photo Credit: Gallery

The trailer of Waltair Veerayya, which was released recently increased the expectations of the film, ahead of its release. With Veera Simha Reddy getting a day's margin for Sankranthi, it is time for Chiranjeevi's film to test the box office this Sankranthi.

Shruti Haasan is the film's female lead and Massraja Ravi Teja played a crucial cameo in the film. The movie is said to have entertaining elements and Chiranjeevi, who is known for his comedy timing has successfully delivered what is expected of him.

Waltair Veerayya Poster Photo Credit: Gallery

The twists and turns in the second half, his scenes with Ravi Teja's character have come out well. In addition, the songs in which the locations of Europe were showcased on Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan were eye-pleasing, according to the early reviews.

Many megastar fans from all over the world, who watched the movie a bit earlier than others have taken to social media accounts to share their opinion on Waltair Veerayya.

Take a look at some of the tweets that movie enthusiasts have shared on their Twitter handles.

Waltair Veerayya also stars Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Vennela Kishore, Srinivasa Reddy, Sapthagiri, Shakalaka Shankar, Pradeep Rawat, Prabhas Sreenu, Rajendran, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and BS Avinash among others in crucial roles. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela sizzled for an item song 'Boss Party' along with Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja.

The movie's cinematography was handled by Arthur A Wilson. Editing was taken care of by Niranjan Devaramane. Devi Sri Prasad composed the entire soundtrack of the film.

K Chakravarthy Reddy and Kona Venkat worked on the film's screenplay. Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar spent Rs 140 Crore to make the film under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.