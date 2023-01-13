Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review: Everything You Need To Know About Megastar's Mass Action Drama!
The trailer of Waltair Veerayya, which was released recently increased the expectations of the film, ahead of its release. It is to be seen whom among Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi will come out as Sankranthi winner.
Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Sankranthi
release
Waltair
Veerayya,
written
and
directed
by
KS
Ravindra
AKA
Bobby
Kolli
hit
the
screens
amid
huge
expectations
and
cheers
from
the
mega
family
fans
on
January
13.
The
movie
was
released
to
a
divided
response
at
the
box
office
by
movie
critics.
Waltair
Veerayya
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
trailer
of
Waltair
Veerayya,
which
was
released
recently
increased
the
expectations
of
the
film,
ahead
of
its
release.
With
Veera
Simha
Reddy
getting
a
day's
margin
for
Sankranthi,
it
is
time
for
Chiranjeevi's
film
to
test
the
box
office
this
Sankranthi.
Shruti
Haasan
is
the
film's
female
lead
and
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
played
a
crucial
cameo
in
the
film.
The
movie
is
said
to
have
entertaining
elements
and
Chiranjeevi,
who
is
known
for
his
comedy
timing
has
successfully
delivered
what
is
expected
of
him.
Waltair
Veerayya
Poster
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
twists
and
turns
in
the
second
half,
his
scenes
with
Ravi
Teja's
character
have
come
out
well.
In
addition,
the
songs
in
which
the
locations
of
Europe
were
showcased
on
Chiranjeevi
and
Shruti
Haasan
were
eye-pleasing,
according
to
the
early
reviews.
Many
megastar
fans
from
all
over
the
world,
who
watched
the
movie
a
bit
earlier
than
others
have
taken
to
social
media
accounts
to
share
their
opinion
on
Waltair
Veerayya.
Take
a
look
at
some
of
the
tweets
that
movie
enthusiasts
have
shared
on
their
Twitter
handles.
.
.
Waltair
Veerayya
also
stars
Rajendra
Prasad,
Prakash
Raj,
Bobby
Simha,
Nassar,
Sathyaraj,
Vennela
Kishore,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Sapthagiri,
Shakalaka
Shankar,
Pradeep
Rawat,
Prabhas
Sreenu,
Rajendran,
Mime
Gopi,
John
Vijay,
and
BS
Avinash
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Bollywood
actress
Urvashi
Rautela
sizzled
for
an
item
song
'Boss
Party'
along
with
Chiranjeevi
and
Ravi
Teja.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Arthur
A
Wilson.
Editing
was
taken
care
of
by
Niranjan
Devaramane.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
entire
soundtrack
of
the
film.
K
Chakravarthy
Reddy
and
Kona
Venkat
worked
on
the
film's
screenplay.
Producers
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
spent
Rs
140
Crore
to
make
the
film
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 4:30 [IST]