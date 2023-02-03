Writer Padmabhushan Twitter Review: Here's What The Twitterati Opines About Suhas' Latest Family Drama!

Writer Padmabhushan is the story of a 25-year-old aspiring writer based out of Vijayawada, who tries hard to publish a book and get it sold.

Actor Suhas, who has carved a niche for himself in the Telugu Film Industry by dabbling through short films, web series, etc, has managed to pull off a full-length film with his friend, director Sandeep Raj's 'COlour Photo', which won a National Award. The actor has been doing good characters and was last seen as a psycho killer in Sailesh Kolanu's HIT: The Second Case starring Adivi Sesh.

Suhas hit the screens this time with a comedy and emotional family drama titled Writer Padmabhushan, which was reviewed as an average flick. The movie is written and directed by Shanmukha Prasanth.

Writer Padmabhushan is the story of a 25-year-old aspiring writer based out of Vijayawada, who tries hard to publish a book and get it sold. The entire narrative is laced with situational comedy and sentimental emotions to give the viewer a feeling of a soft and light-hearted movie experience.

Take a look at some of the reviews on Writer Padmabhushan is given by enthusiastic film buffs, who have watched the movie a bit earlier than the rest. Check them out here:

#WriterPadmabhushan A Satisfactory Comedy Drama that works in parts!



Film has a thin storyline and slow/sluggish moments in both halves, but the comedy is decent enough to keep the film going and the climax portion work well. Suhas stands out along with the music



Rating: 2.75/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) February 3, 2023

#WriterPadmabhushan is a breathe of fresh air. First half navvukuntu kandlalla neellu thiriginayi, second half particularly climax la edsukunta..!! Thank you Anurag,Sharath,Prashanth for giving us such a Good Movie. Congratulations Suhas,Rohini garu,Ashish garu,Tina and Gouri. pic.twitter.com/jDgGPlxA0n — Rahul Yadav Nakka (@RahulYadavNakka) February 2, 2023

#WriterPadmabhushan: A sweet, charming coming-of-age dramedy that hits the right notes. Gets derailed in the second half after a particular reveal but ends on a moving, lovely note. Pleasing and pleasant. As a sucker for such dramas, I left the theatre with a big smile. pic.twitter.com/zUKsY3o72e — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) February 2, 2023

Over all Blockbuster movie #WriterPadmabhushan

Really extraordinary performance by @ActorSuhas

Anna . specially in climax.

Comedy and family emotional.

Overall Exllent movie . pic.twitter.com/PX0U6A61TL — urstruly karthik (@CultMBFan2) February 2, 2023

Actor @ActorSuhas 👍👍

Healthy Comedy , twist nd Climax 🔥🔥

Starting theater lo Jai babu Jai Jai babu slogans

Crush @gouripriyareddy ❤️ @TinaShilparaj

One word Blockbuster #WriterPadmabhushan https://t.co/rMVMh3ec9i — 𝐓𝐞𝐣𝐚 🇩 🇭 🇫 🇲 (@Tejaguntur95) February 2, 2023

The film's music is composed by Sekhar Chandra. Venkat R Shakamuri cranked the camera for this mother-sentiment film. Kodati Pavan Kalyan worked as the film's editor. Anurag Reddy, Sarat Chandhra, and Chandru Manoharan produced the movie Writer Padmabhushan under their Chai Bisket banner.