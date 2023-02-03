Writer Padmabhushan Twitter Review: Here's What The Twitterati Opines About Suhas' Latest Family Drama!

Actor
Suhas,
who
has
carved
a
niche
for
himself
in
the
Telugu
Film
Industry
by
dabbling
through
short
films,
web
series,
etc,
has
managed
to
pull
off
a
full-length
film
with
his
friend,
director
Sandeep
Raj's
'COlour
Photo',
which
won
a
National
Award.
The
actor
has
been
doing
good
characters
and
was
last
seen
as
a
psycho
killer
in
Sailesh
Kolanu's
HIT:
The
Second
Case
starring
Adivi
Sesh.
Writer
Padmabhushan
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Suhas
hit
the
screens
this
time
with
a
comedy
and
emotional
family
drama
titled
Writer
Padmabhushan,
which
was
reviewed
as
an
average
flick.
The
movie
is
written
and
directed
by
Shanmukha
Prasanth.
Writer
Padmabhushan
is
the
story
of
a
25-year-old
aspiring
writer
based
out
of
Vijayawada,
who
tries
hard
to
publish
a
book
and
get
it
sold.
The
entire
narrative
is
laced
with
situational
comedy
and
sentimental
emotions
to
give
the
viewer
a
feeling
of
a
soft
and
light-hearted
movie
experience.
Take
a
look
at
some
of
the
reviews
on
Writer
Padmabhushan
is
given
by
enthusiastic
film
buffs,
who
have
watched
the
movie
a
bit
earlier
than
the
rest.
Check
them
out
here:
#WriterPadmabhushan
is
a
breathe
of
fresh
air.
First
half
navvukuntu
kandlalla
neellu
thiriginayi,
second
half
particularly
climax
la
edsukunta..!!
Thank
you
Anurag,Sharath,Prashanth
for
giving
us
such
a
Good
Movie.
Congratulations
Suhas,Rohini
garu,Ashish
garu,Tina
and
Gouri.
#WriterPadmabhushan:
A
sweet,
charming
coming-of-age
dramedy
that
hits
the
right
notes.
Gets
derailed
in
the
second
half
after
a
particular
reveal
but
ends
on
a
moving,
lovely
note.
Pleasing
and
pleasant.
As
a
sucker
for
such
dramas,
I
left
the
theatre
with
a
big
smile.
The
film's
music
is
composed
by
Sekhar
Chandra.
Venkat
R
Shakamuri
cranked
the
camera
for
this
mother-sentiment
film.
Kodati
Pavan
Kalyan
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Anurag
Reddy,
Sarat
Chandhra,
and
Chandru
Manoharan
produced
the
movie
Writer
Padmabhushan
under
their
Chai
Bisket
banner.
Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 9:55 [IST]