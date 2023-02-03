    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Writer Padmabhushan Twitter Review: Here's What The Twitterati Opines About Suhas' Latest Family Drama!

    Writer Padmabhushan is the story of a 25-year-old aspiring writer based out of Vijayawada, who tries hard to publish a book and get it sold.
    Actor Suhas, who has carved a niche for himself in the Telugu Film Industry by dabbling through short films, web series, etc, has managed to pull off a full-length film with his friend, director Sandeep Raj's 'COlour Photo', which won a National Award. The actor has been doing good characters and was last seen as a psycho killer in Sailesh Kolanu's HIT: The Second Case starring Adivi Sesh.

    Suhas hit the screens this time with a comedy and emotional family drama titled Writer Padmabhushan, which was reviewed as an average flick. The movie is written and directed by Shanmukha Prasanth.

    Writer Padmabhushan is the story of a 25-year-old aspiring writer based out of Vijayawada, who tries hard to publish a book and get it sold. The entire narrative is laced with situational comedy and sentimental emotions to give the viewer a feeling of a soft and light-hearted movie experience.

    Take a look at some of the reviews on Writer Padmabhushan is given by enthusiastic film buffs, who have watched the movie a bit earlier than the rest. Check them out here:

    The film's music is composed by Sekhar Chandra. Venkat R Shakamuri cranked the camera for this mother-sentiment film. Kodati Pavan Kalyan worked as the film's editor. Anurag Reddy, Sarat Chandhra, and Chandru Manoharan produced the movie Writer Padmabhushan under their Chai Bisket banner.

    Friday, February 3, 2023, 9:55 [IST]
    X