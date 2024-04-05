Family Star Overseas Review: Vijay Deverakonda's Family Entertainer Premieres; NRIs & Fans Have THIS To Say...

Photo Credit:

Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star Overseas Review: Family Star is the latest romantic family action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur as the lead pair. The movie written and directed by Parasuram Petla finally opened on the silver screen worldwide on April 5.

The Family Star movie marks the second association of Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram after 'Geetha Govindam.' With this epic combination coming together again, coupled with the success streak Mrunal Thakur is enjoying right now in Tollywood, all eyes are set on 'The Family Star' movie. Along with the film's cast and crew, Vijay Deverakonda's fans have pinned high hopes on the film in which Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a cameo, reportedly.

Family Star Synopsis

The movie dabbles around the middle-class setup of a family, the highs and lows, financial budgeting, their affections, and love. Govardhan is the major breadwinner of his family and he is strict. But, when it is time for him to secure his family and fight for his love, he changes.

Family Star Overseas Review

The movie premiered all over the USA in select theatres a bit earlier than in India. At 12.30 AM Indian time, the movie hit the screens overseas, making the excited fans back home a bit anxious about the movie's talk. Enthusiastic fans and film buffs who wanted to watch Vijay Deverakonda on the big screen a couple of hours earlier than others have shared their experience through their social media handles, giving a mini introduction of what to expect from Vijay Deverakonda's latest family entertainer. Check out some tweets from the NRIs and what they have to say about The Family Star, below.

The Family Star Cast

Along with Vijay Deverakonda, the movie stars Mrunal Thakur, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha among others in key roles.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.