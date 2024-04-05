Family Star Overseas Review: Vijay Deverakonda's Family Entertainer Premieres; NRIs & Fans Have THIS To Say...

Vijay
Deverakonda's
Family
Star
Overseas
Review:
Family
Star
is
the
latest
romantic
family
action
drama
starring
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Mrunal
Thakur
as
the
lead
pair.
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla
finally
opened
on
the
silver
screen
worldwide
on
April
5.
The
Family
Star
movie
marks
the
second
association
of
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Parasuram
after
'Geetha
Govindam.'
With
this
epic
combination
coming
together
again,
coupled
with
the
success
streak
Mrunal
Thakur
is
enjoying
right
now
in
Tollywood,
all
eyes
are
set
on
'The
Family
Star'
movie.
Along
with
the
film's
cast
and
crew,
Vijay
Deverakonda's
fans
have
pinned
high
hopes
on
the
film
in
which
Rashmika
Mandanna
will
be
seen
in
a
cameo,
reportedly.
Family
Star
Synopsis
The
movie
dabbles
around
the
middle-class
setup
of
a
family,
the
highs
and
lows,
financial
budgeting,
their
affections,
and
love.
Govardhan
is
the
major
breadwinner
of
his
family
and
he
is
strict.
But,
when
it
is
time
for
him
to
secure
his
family
and
fight
for
his
love,
he
changes.
Family
Star
Overseas
Review
The
movie
premiered
all
over
the
USA
in
select
theatres
a
bit
earlier
than
in
India.
At
12.30
AM
Indian
time,
the
movie
hit
the
screens
overseas,
making
the
excited
fans
back
home
a
bit
anxious
about
the
movie's
talk.
Enthusiastic
fans
and
film
buffs
who
wanted
to
watch
Vijay
Deverakonda
on
the
big
screen
a
couple
of
hours
earlier
than
others
have
shared
their
experience
through
their
social
media
handles,
giving
a
mini
introduction
of
what
to
expect
from
Vijay
Deverakonda's
latest
family
entertainer.
Check
out
some
tweets
from
the
NRIs
and
what
they
have
to
say
about
The
Family
Star,
below.
The
Family
Star
Cast
Along
with
Vijay
Deverakonda,
the
movie
stars
Mrunal
Thakur,
Vasuki,
Rohini
Hattangadi,
Vennela
Kishore,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Ravi
Babu,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Divyansha
among
others
in
key
roles.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.