Family Star X Review: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Drama Hits Screens Amid High Expectations

Family Star X Review: Vijay Deverakonda's Hits The Screens

After the success of Geetha Govindam, a family romantic drama, director Parasuram Petla, and Vijay Deverakonda joined hands for the second time for another family entertainer titled 'The Family Star.' Featuring Tollywood's lucky actress Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, the movie Family Star opened all over the world on April 5 amid sky-high expectations.

Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla are in dire need of a blockbuster success at the box office after their previous films fell flat.

Family Star Synopsis

The movie dabbles around the middle-class setup of a family, the highs and lows, financial budgeting, their affections, and love. Govardhan is the major breadwinner of his family and he is strict. But, when it is time for him to secure his family and fight for his love, he changes.

Family Star X Review

Fans of the actors have been waiting with bated breaths to catch the earliest show available for The Family Star movie, which amplified their expectations post the release of the theatrical release trailer.

Those who managed to book tickets and watch the first-day show of The Family Star couldn't contain their excitement and took to their respective social media handles to share their opinions. Here are some of their interesting tweets below.

The Family Star Cast

Along with Vijay Deverakonda, the movie stars Mrunal Thakur, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha among others in key roles. Rashmika Mandanna also appeared in a cameo.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.