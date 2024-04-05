Family Star X Review: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Drama Hits Screens Amid High Expectations

Family
Star
X
Review:
Vijay
Deverakonda's
Hits
The
Screens
After
the
success
of
Geetha
Govindam,
a
family
romantic
drama,
director
Parasuram
Petla,
and
Vijay
Deverakonda
joined
hands
for
the
second
time
for
another
family
entertainer
titled
'The
Family
Star.'
Featuring
Tollywood's
lucky
actress
Mrunal
Thakur
as
the
female
lead,
the
movie
Family
Star
opened
all
over
the
world
on
April
5
amid
sky-high
expectations.
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Parasuram
Petla
are
in
dire
need
of
a
blockbuster
success
at
the
box
office
after
their
previous
films
fell
flat.
Family
Star
Synopsis
The
movie
dabbles
around
the
middle-class
setup
of
a
family,
the
highs
and
lows,
financial
budgeting,
their
affections,
and
love.
Govardhan
is
the
major
breadwinner
of
his
family
and
he
is
strict.
But,
when
it
is
time
for
him
to
secure
his
family
and
fight
for
his
love,
he
changes.
Family
Star
X
Review
Fans
of
the
actors
have
been
waiting
with
bated
breaths
to
catch
the
earliest
show
available
for
The
Family
Star
movie,
which
amplified
their
expectations
post
the
release
of
the
theatrical
release
trailer.
Those
who
managed
to
book
tickets
and
watch
the
first-day
show
of
The
Family
Star
couldn't
contain
their
excitement
and
took
to
their
respective
social
media
handles
to
share
their
opinions.
Here
are
some
of
their
interesting
tweets
below.
The
Family
Star
Cast
Along
with
Vijay
Deverakonda,
the
movie
stars
Mrunal
Thakur,
Vasuki,
Rohini
Hattangadi,
Vennela
Kishore,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Ravi
Babu,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Divyansha
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rashmika
Mandanna
also
appeared
in
a
cameo.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.