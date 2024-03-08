Gaami X Review: Vishwak Sen's Adventure Thriller Starring Chandini Chowdary Unveils Amid Expectations

Gaami
is
the
latest
adventure
film
featuring
Vishwak
Sen,
Chandini
Chowdary,
and
Abhinaya.
The
movie
was
waiting
to
hit
the
screens
and
it
finally
opened
on
March
8
coinciding
with
the
Maha
Sivarathri
event.
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita.
Gaami
Synopsis
The
movie
is
about
the
adventurous
quest
of
an
orphan
Shankar,
an
Aghora,
who
sets
out
in
search
of
Maali
leaves,
a
cure
for
a
disorder.
It
is
available
on
the
earth
once
in
36
years
and
it
is
his
only
chance
to
transform
his
life.
He
then
starts
his
journey
to
the
Dronagiri
mountain
in
the
Himalayas.
Gaami
X
Review
The
movie
which
was
opened
amid
decent
expectations,
courtesy
of
its
theatrical
trailer,
Gaami
created
a
great
buzz
ahead
of
its
release.
Vishwak
Sen,
on
the
other
hand,
is
gradually
strengthening
his
fan
base
with
his
unique
choice
of
films.
Fans
who
booked
the
first-day
first-show
tickets
to
this
adventure
thriller
couldn't
contain
their
excitement
and
tweeted
about
the
movie.
Check
out
some
of
the
tweets
shared
by
the
movie
enthusiasts,
here.
Gaami
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishwak
Sen
in
the
role
of
the
protagonist
Shankar.
Chandini
Chowdary
played
Jahnavi
in
the
movie
while
Abhinaya
will
be
seen
as
Durga.
In
addition,
there
are
several
actors
like
Harika
Pedda,
Dayanand
Reddy,
Mohammad
Samad,
Shanti
Rao,
Mayank
Parakh,
Sridhar,
John
Kottoly,
Sharath
Kumar,
Rajnish,
Aumkar
Katamaraji,
Venkat,
and
Unnikrishnan
among
others
in
key
roles.
Gaami
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
Gaami
was
produced
by
Karthik
Sabareesh
and
Swetha
Moravaneni
under
the
Karthik
Kult
Kreations,
V
Celluloid,
VR
Global
Media,
and
Clown
Pictures
banners.
Vishwanath
Reddy
Chemlumalla
and
Rampy
Nandigam
worked
as
cinematographers.
Raghavendra
Thirun
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Sweekar
Agasthi
and
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
film's
songs
while
Naresh
Kumaran
alone
composed
the
entire
background
score.