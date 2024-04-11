Love Guru X Review: Vijay Antony-Mirnalini Ravi's Latest Romantic Comedy Drama Hits Screens Amid Decent Buzz

Photo Credit:

Vijay Antony's Love Guru X (Twitter) Review: Love Guru is the latest romantic-comedy drama featuring Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi in the lead roles. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the movie Love Guru hit the screens on April 11 in Tamil and Telugu, worldwide.

Upon its theatrical release, the movie is being reviewed as a film that has its moments but lacks a solid second half to pull it off the shore. The concept of the story, performances, and the high technical values are being lauded.

Love Guru Synopsis

Aravind (Vijay Antony) leaves for Malaysia to earn money. He returns home to get married when he crosses 35 and is on the look out for a nice woman. He then visits a family funeral where he sees Leela (Mirnalini Ravi) and falls for her. Leela aspires to become an actress and Aravind manages to convince her parents and Leela as well. They leave for Hyderabad and Aravind does everything to woo his wife including producing a film to make her an actress. What follows next is the story of Love Guru.

Love Guru X Review

Enthusiastic movie lovers who watched Vijay Antony's Love Guru a bit earlier than the rest have taken to their social media handles to share their opinions on the movie. Below are some interesting tweets that will give you an insight into what to expect from Love Guru and how the movie is.

Love Guru Cast

The movie stars Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ilavarasu, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sudha, and Sreeja Ravi among others in key roles.

Love Guru Crew

Vijay Antony produced the movie under his Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the film's music and background score were composed by Barath Dhanasekar. Vijay Antony turned editor for this film which has its cinematography by Farook J Basha.