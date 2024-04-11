Love Guru X Review: Vijay Antony-Mirnalini Ravi's Latest Romantic Comedy Drama Hits Screens Amid Decent Buzz

Vijay
Antony's
Love
Guru
X
(Twitter)
Review:
Love
Guru
is
the
latest
romantic-comedy
drama
featuring
Vijay
Antony
and
Mirnalini
Ravi
in
the
lead
roles.
Written
and
directed
by
Vinayak
Vaithianathan,
the
movie
Love
Guru
hit
the
screens
on
April
11
in
Tamil
and
Telugu,
worldwide.
Upon
its
theatrical
release,
the
movie
is
being
reviewed
as
a
film
that
has
its
moments
but
lacks
a
solid
second
half
to
pull
it
off
the
shore.
The
concept
of
the
story,
performances,
and
the
high
technical
values
are
being
lauded.
Love
Guru
Synopsis
Aravind
(Vijay
Antony)
leaves
for
Malaysia
to
earn
money.
He
returns
home
to
get
married
when
he
crosses
35
and
is
on
the
look
out
for
a
nice
woman.
He
then
visits
a
family
funeral
where
he
sees
Leela
(Mirnalini
Ravi)
and
falls
for
her.
Leela
aspires
to
become
an
actress
and
Aravind
manages
to
convince
her
parents
and
Leela
as
well.
They
leave
for
Hyderabad
and
Aravind
does
everything
to
woo
his
wife
including
producing
a
film
to
make
her
an
actress.
What
follows
next
is
the
story
of
Love
Guru.
Love
Guru
X
Review
Enthusiastic
movie
lovers
who
watched
Vijay
Antony's
Love
Guru
a
bit
earlier
than
the
rest
have
taken
to
their
social
media
handles
to
share
their
opinions
on
the
movie.
Below
are
some
interesting
tweets
that
will
give
you
an
insight
into
what
to
expect
from
Love
Guru
and
how
the
movie
is.
Love
Guru
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vijay
Antony,
Mirnalini
Ravi,
Yogi
Babu,
VTV
Ganesh,
Ilavarasu,
Thalaivasal
Vijay,
Sudha,
and
Sreeja
Ravi
among
others
in
key
roles.
Love
Guru
Crew
Vijay
Antony
produced
the
movie
under
his
Vijay
Antony
Film
Corporation
banner.
Written
and
directed
by
Vinayak
Vaithianathan,
the
film's
music
and
background
score
were
composed
by
Barath
Dhanasekar.
Vijay
Antony
turned
editor
for
this
film
which
has
its
cinematography
by
Farook
J
Basha.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 10:38 [IST]