Ooru Peru Bhairavakona X Review: Sundeep Kishan-Vi Anand's Fantasy Thriller Premieres; SEE Tweets Inside

Ooru
Peru
Bhairavakona
is
actor-producer
Sundeep
Kishan's
latest
fantasy
thriller
directed
by
Vi
Anand.
The
movie
is
finally
going
to
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
February
16
after
several
postponements.
The
USA
premieres
began
on
the
strike
of
February
16
across
several
states.
Starring
Varsha
Bollamma
and
Kavya
Thapar
in
the
female
lead
roles,
Ooru
Peru
Bhairavakona,
the
movie
is
carrying
high
expectations.
Both
Sundeep
Kishan
and
Vi
Anand
have
joined
hands
together
for
the
very
first
time.
They
are
awaiting
huge
success
to
come
back
on
track
and
have
pinned
massive
hopes
on
this
fantasy
thriller
titled
Ooru
Peru
Bhairavakona.
Ooru
Peru
Bhairavakona
Premise
Basava,
the
protagonist
enters
the
mystery
village
of
Bhairavakona
looking
for
some
answers
to
tricky
situations
he
comes
face-to-face
with.
However,
there's
no
way
out
of
Bhairavakona
at
least
that
is
how
it
looks.
Ooru
Peru
Bhairavakona
X
Review
The
filmmakers
of
Sundeep
Kishan's
Ooru
Peru
Bhairavakona
organized
paid
premieres
on
select
screens
across
Hyderabad,
ahead
of
the
film's
theatrical
release.
To
keep
the
excitement
up
and
keep
the
buzz
alive,
paid
premieres
were
held
to
spread
the
talk.
A
set
of
enthusiastic
thrill-seeking
film
buffs
who
watched
the
premieres
have
taken
to
their
social
media
handles
to
share
their
genuine
opinions
on
the
film.
Check
a
few
of
them
below.
However,
there
are
mixed
responses
from
the
public
and
fans
who
watched
the
film.
While
some
called
it
a
good
one,
the
much-needed
hit
for
Sundeep
Kishan,
a
few
complained
that
the
movie
has
an
underwhelming
first
half
and
a
boring
flashback.
The
film's
music
and
score
is
getting
high
appreciations.
Ooru
Peru
Bhairavakona
Cast
The
movie
stars
Sundeep
Kishan
as
Basava,
Kavya
Thapar
as
Geetha,
Varsha
Bollamma
as
Bhoomi,
Vennela
Kishore
as
Doctor
Narappa,
Harsha
Chemudu
as
John,
P
Ravi
Shankar
as
Rajappa,
and
Vadivukkarasi
as
Pedamma
among
others
who
played
pivotal
roles
in
the
film.
Ooru
Peru
Bhairavakona
Crew
Written
by
Bhanu
Bogavarapu,
the
movie's
screenplay
and
direction
were
handled
by
Vi
Anand.
Nandu
Savirigana
wrote
the
dialogues
and
Raj
Thota
cranked
the
camera.
Chota
K.
Prasad
worked
as
the
editor
while
Shekar
Chandra
composed
the
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.