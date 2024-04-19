Paarijatha Parvam X Review: Chaitanya Rao, Sunil, & Harsha Chemudu's Action Drama Hits Screens Amid Slow Buzz

Paarijatha
Parvam
Review
The
latest
action
comedy-drama
starring
Sunil,
Chaitanya
Rao,
Harsha
Chemudu,
and
Shraddha
Das,
titled
'Paarijatha
Parvam,'
hit
the
screens
amid
decent
expectations
on
April
19.
Written
and
directed
by
Santosh
Kambhampati,
the
movie's
trailer
generated
slow
hype
owing
to
its
cast
and
premise.
Paarijatha
Parvam
Synopsis
Two
gangs
are
after
one
person
and
are
desperate
to
kidnap
him.
Things
go
haywire
as
it
leads
to
the
unfolding
of
a
huge
conspiracy.
Paarijatha
Parvam
Story
Seenu
(Sunil)
wants
to
become
an
actor
and
arrives
in
Hyderabad
from
Bhimavaram.
He
fails
and
gets
employed
in
a
bar
in
Krishna
Nagar;
in
hopes
of
meeting
industry
directors.
He
meets
Parvati
(Shraddha
Das)
who
aspires
to
become
a
choreographer
and
dances
in
the
bar
for
money.
One
day,
in
a
severe
altercation
with
the
bar's
owner
over
Parvati,
Seenu
kills
him;
thereby
becoming
Bar
Seenu.
He
resorts
to
settlements
later
on.
Chaitanya
(Chaitanya)
comes
into
the
picture
and
he
creates
a
story
based
on
the
life
of
Bar
Seenu.
But
when
producer
Shetty
(Srikanth
Iyengar)
ridicules
Chaitanya's
idea
to
cast
his
friend
Harsha
(Harsha
Chemudu),
he
decides
to
kidnap
Shetty's
wife
to
make
money
for
his
film.
Chaos
ensues
as
Seenu
and
Parvati
also
try
to
kidnap
Shetty's
wife.
Paarijatha
Parvam
Review
Enthusiastic
movie
lovers,
who
got
to
watch
the
first-day
first
show
of
this
comedy-drama
have
taken
to
their
social
media
accounts
to
express
their
opinion
about
the
Paarijatha
Parvam
movie.
Their
posts
make
for
a
mini-review
of
sorts,
for
the
other
Tollywood
film
buffs
to
understand
what
to
expect
from
this
multi-star
film.
Below
are
some
of
the
interesting
tweets
you
should
go
through.
Paarijatha
Parvam
Cast
This
movie
stars
Chaitanya
Rao
Madali
as
Chaitanya,
Sunil
as
Bar
Seenu,
Harsha
Chemudu
as
Harsha,
Surekha
Vani
as
Surekha,
Malavika
Satheesan
as
Apeksha,
Sameer
as
Prathap,
Srikanth
Iyengar
as
Shetty,
and
Shraddha
Das
as
Parvati
played
the
key
roles
in
the
movie.
Paarijatha
Parvam
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Santosh
Kambhampati,
the
movie
was
produced
by
Mahidhar
Reddy
and
Devesh
under
the
Vanamali
Creations
banner.
Sasank
Vupputuri
worked
as
the
editor;
Ree
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Bala
Saraswathi
cranked
the
camera.