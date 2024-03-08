Premalu (Telugu) X Review: Super Hit Malayalam Rom Com OPENS To Highly Positive Response In Telugu States

Premalu
(Telugu)
Review:
Premalu
is
the
latest
entertaining
romantic-comedy
drama
written
and
directed
by
Girish
A.D.
This
Malayalam
movie
which
was
released
on
February
9
in
India
and
on
February
15
all
over
the
world,
is
running
successfully
at
the
theatres,
winning
rave
reviews.
Owing
to
the
success
the
movie
registered
at
the
box
office,
the
makers
of
Tollywood
films
have
bought
the
Telugu
dubbing
rights
and
released
it
all
over
the
two
Telugu-speaking
states
on
March
8.
Along
with
two
exciting
straight
Telugu
releases
Bhimaa
and
Gaami,
Premalu's
Telugu
version
also
hit
the
screens
on
the
Maha
Sivarathri
occasion.
The
makers
of
Premalu
movie
decided
has
been
postponed
as
the
film's
theatrical
run
is
still
rocking.
Premalu
Premise
This
new-age
romantic
drama
is
set
against
the
backdrop
of
Hyderabad
where
the
protagonist
Sachin
pursues
romance
and
then
unknowingly
gets
caught
between
two
girls
and
two
relationships.
What
follows
next
is
a
hilarious
ride
of
complex
twists
and
turns.
Premalu
(Telugu)
Review
As
soon
as
the
movie
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
March
8,
Telugu
film
buffs
have
booked
tickets
to
witness
the
coming-of-age
romantic
comedy.
As
they
have
been
watching
the
movie,
they
put
out
their
opinions
about
Premalu
Telugu
movie
through
their
social
media
handles.
Here
are
some
tweets
for
you
to
see.
Check
out
the
tweets
below.
Premalu
Cast
This
romantic
comedy
stars
Naslen
as
Sachin,
Mamitha
Baiju
as
Reenu,
Shyam
Mohan
as
Aadhi,
Sangeeth
Prathap
as
Amal,
Akhila
Bhargavan,
Meenakshi
Raveendran,
and
Althaf
Salim,
Shameer
Khan,
Ranjith
Narayan
Kurup,
AR
Rajaganesh,
K.S.
Prasad,
and
Mathew
Thomas
among
others
in
key
roles.
Premalu
Crew
Co-written
and
directed
by
Girish
A.D.,
the
movie
was
produced
jointly
by
Fahadh
Faasil,
Dileesh
Pothan,
and
Syam
Pushkaran
under
the
Bhavana
Studios
banner.
Ajmal
Sabu
cranked
the
camera
and
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
worked
as
the
editor.
Vishnu
Vijay
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Kiran
Josey
worked
as
the
co-writer
for
Premalu
movie.