Sriranga Neethulu X Review: Suhas, Viraj Ashwin, Ruhani Sharma, & Karthik Rathnam's Latest Drama Hits Screens

Photo Credit:

Sriranga Neethulu X (Twitter) Review: Featuring Suhas, Karthik Rathnam, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles, along with Ruhani Sharma, the latest drama titled 'Sriranga Neethulu,' was released amid low-key buzz on April 11. Written and directed by Praveen Kumar VSS, the movie's theatrical trailer piqued curiosity among the movie-goers.

Sriranga Neethulu Synopsis

The movie follows the lives of four youngsters in their mid-twenties, who are ambitious and hail from different family backgrounds. Their struggles, aspirations, relationships, and the consequences of their actions are all depicted in an eye-opening manner.

Sriranga Neethulu X (Twitter) Review

After watching its theatrical trailer, fans of the respective actors as well as moviegoers have thronged the theatres to see what the Sriranga Neethulu movie had in store for them. As they have been watching the movie, they put out their opinions about the movie through their social media handles. Here are some tweets for you to see for an understanding of the film.

#SriRangaNeethulu is a must-watch; it's very Different Honest attempt..simply Hearttouching story..Kudos to the director for driving a strong story, connecting with pure emotions, and a stellar background score that steals the show. Each character nails their role! Worth watch… — Maduri Mattaiah Naidu (@madurimadhu1) April 11, 2024

Sriranga Neethulu Cast

The movie stars Suhas, Karthik Rathnam, Viraj Ashwin, Ruhani Sharma, Srinivas Avasarala, Geetha Bhascker, Keshav Deepak, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Vasu Inturi, Rag Mayur, and Jeevan Kumar others among others playing key roles in Sriranga Neethulu.

Sriranga Neethulu Crew

Written and directed by Praveen Kumar VSS, Sriranga Neethulu was produced by Venkateshwar Rao Balmuri under the Radhavi Entertainments banners. Sasank Vupputuri worked as the editor and Tijo Tomy was the cinematographer. Ajay Arasada and Harshavardhan Rameshwar composed the film's entire background score and music.