Sriranga Neethulu X Review: Suhas, Viraj Ashwin, Ruhani Sharma, & Karthik Rathnam's Latest Drama Hits Screens

Sriranga
Neethulu
X
(Twitter)
Review:
Featuring
Suhas,
Karthik
Rathnam,
and
Viraj
Ashwin
in
the
lead
roles,
along
with
Ruhani
Sharma,
the
latest
drama
titled
'Sriranga
Neethulu,'
was
released
amid
low-key
buzz
on
April
11.
Written
and
directed
by
Praveen
Kumar
VSS,
the
movie's
theatrical
trailer
piqued
curiosity
among
the
movie-goers.
Sriranga
Neethulu
Synopsis
The
movie
follows
the
lives
of
four
youngsters
in
their
mid-twenties,
who
are
ambitious
and
hail
from
different
family
backgrounds.
Their
struggles,
aspirations,
relationships,
and
the
consequences
of
their
actions
are
all
depicted
in
an
eye-opening
manner.
Sriranga
Neethulu
Review
After
watching
its
theatrical
trailer,
fans
of
the
respective
actors
as
well
as
moviegoers
have
thronged
the
theatres
to
see
what
the
Sriranga
Neethulu
movie
had
in
store
for
them.
As
they
have
been
watching
the
movie,
they
put
out
their
opinions
about
the
movie
through
their
social
media
handles.
Here
are
some
tweets
for
you
to
see
for
an
understanding
of
the
film.
Sriranga
Neethulu
Cast
The
movie
stars
Suhas,
Karthik
Rathnam,
Viraj
Ashwin,
Ruhani
Sharma,
Srinivas
Avasarala,
Geetha
Bhascker,
Keshav
Deepak,
Sriram
Reddy
Polasane,
Vasu
Inturi,
Rag
Mayur,
and
Jeevan
Kumar
others
among
others
playing
key
roles
in
Sriranga
Neethulu.
Sriranga
Neethulu
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Praveen
Kumar
VSS,
Sriranga
Neethulu
was
produced
by
Venkateshwar
Rao
Balmuri
under
the
Radhavi
Entertainments
banners.
Sasank
Vupputuri
worked
as
the
editor
and
Tijo
Tomy
was
the
cinematographer.
Ajay
Arasada
and
Harshavardhan
Rameshwar
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.