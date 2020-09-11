CONFIRMED: Thala Ajith Is Not Joining Hands With AGS Entertainment

Ajith Kumar, the Thala Ajith of the Tamil film industry, has always maintained a low profile when it comes to both his personal and professional life. This has led to the rise of several speculations, regarding the upcoming project of Ajith. Recently, it was rumorued that Thala might join hands with the prestigious banner AGS Entertainment, for his next.

The rumour mills had suggested that the Valimai actor is planning to team up with AGS Entertainment for his upcoming project directed by Sudha Kongara. However, Archana Kalpathi, the CEO of AGS Entertainment finally put an end to the rumours, with a recent Twitter post.

In her post, Archana Kalpathi has clarified that AGS Entertainment has not signed any projects in 2020 so far, and the rumours are completely baseless. Thus, the speculations regarding the Ajith-Sudha Kongara project have finally come to a dead-end once again. Thala Ajith, as usual, maintained silence over the rumorus.

The last outing of AGS Entertainment, which is one of the leading production banners of the Tamil cinema industry, was the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil. The 2019-released movie had emerged as a great commercial success. Later, it was reported that the banner is keen to team up with Vijay once again, but there is no official confirmation on this report, yet.

Coming to Thala Ajith's career, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller Valimai. The movie, which is directed by the young filmmaker H Vinoth, will mark the actor's comeback to COP roles after a short gap. The shooting of Valimai, which is produced by Boney Kapoor is currently put on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Ajith is said to be planning to resume the shooting of the movie, only after the world comes back to normalcy.

