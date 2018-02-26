Home | Top Listing

All-Time Best Movies Of Sridevi

Published: Monday, February 26, 2018, 02:28 PM [IST]
Sridevi, the first lady superstar of the country, is known for her impressive acting adroitness, dancing prowess and also for her charm. Her transformation from one character to other is highly admired by the audiences and critics. Here is a list of all-time best movies of Padma Shri Sridevi.

1. Mr India

Genre

Genre

Sci - Fi

Release Date

29 May 1987

Cast

Anil Kapoor,Sridevi Kapoor

Story

Mr India is a science fiction superhero film. Orphaned as a child, Arun Verma (Anil Kapoor) has dedicated his adult life to looking after orphaned children, in ...

2. Moondru Mudichu

Genre

Genre

Drama

Release Date

22 Oct 1976

Cast

Rajinikanth,Kamal Hassan

Story

Moondru Mudichu starring by rajinikanth, kamla haasan and sridevi. Kamal Hassan and Rajnikanth are room-mates in a city. Kamal Hassan falls in love with ...

3. Vetagadu

Genre

Genre

Action ,Romance

Release Date

05 Jul 1979

Cast

N.t.rama Rao,Sridevi Kapoor

Story

Vetagaadu movie is a action entertainer directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and jointly produced by M. Arjuna Raju and K. Sivarama Raju while Chakravarthy scored ...

