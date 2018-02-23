Home | Top Listing

Best Malayalam Movies That Released Ahead Of Their Time!

Published: Friday, February 23, 2018, 03:02 PM [IST]
Malayali audiences have strong affinity towards the realistic movies. On account of this, most of the noted directors hesitated to produce experimental movies in the early 2000. Later, the industry witnessed a new generation wave characterized by fresh, unusual and new narrative techniques. Here is a list of Malayalam movies that released ahead of their time!

1. Devadoothan

Critics Review

Genre

Horror

Release Date

2000

Cast

Mohanlal,Jayaprada

Story

Devadoothan movie tells the story of Vishal Krishnamoorthy (Mohanlal) who is a musician who has attained international fame on account of his symphony 'Rhythm ...

Read : Complete Devadoothan Story

2. Big B

Critics Review

Genre

Action ,Drama

Release Date

13 Apr 2007

Cast

Mammootty,Mamtha Mohandas

Story

Big B begins with the murder of Mary Teacher, who has been a messiah for orphans. Mary John Kurishinkal, lovingly called Mary Teacher and Teacher Amma by many, ...

Read : Complete Big B Story

3. Guru

Critics Review

Genre

Action ,Drama

Release Date

1997

Cast

Mohanlal,Suresh Gopi

Story

Guru movie tells the story of birth,spread and aftermath of communal violence and how a spark is blown up into a huge fire by elements having vested interests. ...

Read : Complete Guru Story
 

