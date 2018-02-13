Home | Top Listing

Best Movies Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Published: Tuesday, February 13, 2018, 03:22 PM [IST]
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the master director of Bollywood, is known for his period dramas. Bhansali rose to fame with the commercially successful and widely acclaimed romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam & Devdas starring Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan respectively. Through his 2005 drama movie Black, he won many National & International awards. Here we presenting a list of the best movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

1. Black

Critics Review

Genre

Drama

Release Date

04 Feb 2005

Cast

Amitabh Bachchan,Rani Mukherjee

Story

Black is the story about a blind girl who is also deaf and dumb. A teacher brings a hope of ray in her life by teaching her all the things. He struggles a lot ...

2. Devdas

Critics Review

Genre

Drama

Release Date

12 Jul 2002

Cast

Shahrukh Khan,Madhuri Dixit

Story

Devdas film based on the Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay novella Devdas. Devdas Mukherjee, is a slacker, though sensitive and talented. His daily chore is to ...

3. Bajirao Mastani

Critics Review

Genre

Drama

Release Date

18 Dec 2015

Cast

Ranveer Singh,Deepika Padukone

Story

Bajirao Mastani Hindi period romance film, based on the love story between Maratha Peshwa Baji Rao I and his second wife Mastani. Ranveer Singh plays the ...

