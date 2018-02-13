Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the master director of Bollywood, is known for his period dramas. Bhansali rose to fame with the commercially successful and widely acclaimed romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam & Devdas starring Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan respectively. Through his 2005 drama movie Black, he won many National & International awards. Here we presenting a list of the best movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.