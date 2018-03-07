Best Political Movies In Telugu Cinema

19 Feb 2010
Rana Daggubati grandson of D.Rama Naidu making his debute as an actor in the direction of Shekhar Kammula through Leader movie, in which the story revolves ...
11 Aug 2017
Nene Raju Nene Mantri is a romantic political thriller movie written and directed by Teja and produced by Daggubati Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh ...
Operation Duryodhana movie is a political thriller directed by Posani Krishna Murali and Produced by A.Mallikarjuna while Mani Sharma scored music for this ...