Best Political Movies In Telugu Cinema

Published: Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 04:15 PM [IST]
Tollywood has a number of movies which are based on political events or the lives of politicians. Some of the actors who portrayed the characters of politicians have made a lasting impression. Here is a list of best political movies in Telugu Cinemas.

1. Leader

Critics Review

Genre

Social

Release Date

19 Feb 2010

Cast

Rana Daggubati,Priya Anand

Story

Rana Daggubati grandson of D.Rama Naidu making his debute as an actor in the direction of Shekhar Kammula through Leader movie, in which the story revolves ...

Read : Complete Leader Story

2. Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Critics Review

Genre

Action ,Thriller

Release Date

11 Aug 2017

Cast

Rana Daggubati,Kajal Aggarwal

Story

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is a romantic political thriller movie written and directed by Teja and produced by Daggubati Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh ...

Read : Complete Nene Raju Nene Mantri Story

3. Operation Duryodhana

Critics Review

Genre

Action

Release Date

31 May 2007

Cast

Srikanth,Kalyani

Story

Operation Duryodhana movie is a political thriller directed by Posani Krishna Murali and Produced by A.Mallikarjuna while Mani Sharma scored music for this ...

Read : Complete Operation Duryodhana Story
 

