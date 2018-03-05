Home | Top Listing

Bollywood Actors Who Changed Their Names

Published: Monday, March 5, 2018, 05:29 PM [IST]
From Dilip Kumar To Katrina Kaif, these Bollywood stars have changed their orginal names and adapted attractive screen names. Here is a list of few Bollywood celebrities who changed their birth names after coming into films.

1. Dilip Kumar (Muhammad Yusuf Khan)

Known As

Actor

Popular Movies

Shakti, Mughal-E-Azam,

Biography

Yusuf Khan is one of the greatest and most iconic Indian film actor and a former Member of Parliament. He lives in Pali Hill in the Mumbai suburb of Bandra. ...

Complete: Dilip Kumar Biography

2. Sunny Deol (Ajay Singh Deol)

Known As

Actor/Producer/Director/Singer

Popular Movies

Poster Boys (2017), Ghayal Once Again, Ghayal Once Again

Biography

Birth Name: Ajaysingh Dharmendra Deol Bollywood's action supremo, Sunny Deol was born to mega star Dharmendra and is his eldest son. Right from the ...

Complete: Sunny Deol Biography

3. Mithun Chakraborty (Gouranga Chakraborty)

Known As

Actor/Producer

Popular Movies

Hason Raja, Malupu, Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka

Biography

Mithun Chakraborty is a National Film Award-winning Indian film actor, social activist and entrepreneur. Chakraborty made his acting debut with the arthouse ...

Complete: Mithun Chakraborty Biography
 

