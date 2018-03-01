Home | Top Listing

Sandalwood Actors Who Are Also Engineers!

Published: Thursday, March 1, 2018, 04:10 PM [IST]
Most of the Sandalwood actors are highly educated, and they graduated in Engineering from various reputed universities. So, here we bring to you some of the modern-day popular Kannada stars with engineering background.

1. Shiva Rajkumar (Chemical Engineering)

Known As

Actor/Singer

Popular Movies

Tagaru, Srikanta, Mufti

Biography

Shivraj Kumar is a famous Kannada actor. He was born on July 12, 1962 in Bangalore, Karnataka. Shivraj Kumar is a  first son in his family. His father's ...

Complete: Shiva Rajkumar Biography

2. Sudeep (Industrial And Production Engineering)

Known As

Actor/Singer/Director/Producer/Actress

Popular Movies

Raju - Kannada Medium, Kotikokkadu, Hebbuli

Biography

Sudeep is an Indian actor, Director, Producer, singer and Television Host. Who works primarily in Kannada cinema. Sudeep's father Sanjeev is a hotelier ...

Complete: Sudeep Biography

3. Ramesh Aravind

Known As

Actor/Director/Singer

Popular Movies

Pushpaka Vimana, Re, Sundaranga Jaana

Biography

Ramesh Aravind is a popular Kannada,Telugu and Tamil movie actor. He is one of the most versatile actors in Kannada, who has also acted in few Tamil movies. He ...

Complete: Ramesh Aravind Biography
 

