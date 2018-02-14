Top 12 Tamil Directors Turned Actors

Actor/Director/Singer/Producer/Lyricst
Ameer Sultan is an acclaimed Tamil film director and actor. Based in the Chennai film industry in Tamil Nadu, he has directed three Kodambakkam films in the ...
Director/Actor
Ram is an Indian film director, who works in Tamil cinema. After assisting Hindi directors Rajkumar Santoshi and Govind Nihalani and working under Balu ...
S. Justin Selvaraj is an Indian film director, writer, actor, and producer in Kollywood, the Tamil film industry. His screen name is S.J. Surya. He is known ...