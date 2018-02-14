Home | Top Listing

Top 12 Tamil Directors Turned Actors

Published: Wednesday, February 14, 2018, 04:14 PM [IST]
Here's a list of the top 12 directors who turned as actors in Tamil industry, the list includes only the director, who made their role as lead role in the movies.

1. Ameer Sultan

Known As

Actor/Director/Singer/Producer/Lyricst

Popular Movies

Kanchu, Annakodi, Aadhi Bhagavan

Biography

Ameer Sultan is an acclaimed Tamil film director and actor. Based in the Chennai film industry in Tamil Nadu, he has directed three Kodambakkam films in the ...

Complete: Ameer Sultan Biography

2. Ram

Known As

Director/Actor

Popular Movies

Savarakathi, Taramani, Thanga Meengal

Biography

Ram is an Indian film director, who works in Tamil cinema. After assisting Hindi directors Rajkumar Santoshi and Govind Nihalani and working under Balu ...

Complete: Ram Biography

3. S.J. Surya

Known As

Actor/Singer/Director/Producer/Music Director

Popular Movies

Spyder, Adirindhi, Spyder

Biography

S. Justin Selvaraj is an Indian film director, writer, actor, and producer in Kollywood, the Tamil film industry. His screen name is S.J. Surya. He is known ...

Complete: S.J. Surya Biography
 

