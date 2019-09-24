Yuvaratna Storyline Revealed! Puneeth Rajkumar To Fight Mafia In Education

For over two months, Sandalwood's Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has been working on Yuvaratna. It is said to be a youth-centric film, in which the Natasaarvabhowma star is seen as a college student. Audiences will get to see Puneeth portray a character as young as this after a long time. Although the makers had maintained a lot of secrecy surrounding the film, the storyline has been leaked. We have learned that Puneeth Rajkumar's character will be seen fighting the mafia in the education sector.

Yuvaratna apparently focuses on the loopholes present in the Indian education system. Presenting various shades to it, the film will talk about inequality, discrimination, incorrect use of power and other socially relevant issues. Yuvaratna also throws light on lack of education among the underprivileged class, simply because they can't afford it.

The makers haven't provided the fans with much information regarding the movie. A while ago, Yuvaratna's first look was launched. It has been confirmed that the teaser will be out on the occasion of Dussera, in October 2019.

Ever since Yuvaratna went on floors, social media is abuzz with reports regarding its release. Several speculations on the internet suggested that it would be out in December 2019. However, the team put an end to it by brushing the reports off as rumours. They even requested fans not to believe such baseless reports.

