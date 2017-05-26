 »   »   » TWIST IN THE TALE! Deepika Padukone To Replace Varun Dhawan In Badlapur 2? 

Producer Dinesh Vijan considers Deepika Padukone his lucky mascot. The man has worked with the gorgeous lady in three films- Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal and Finding Fanny and even managed to squeeze in some space for her in his upcoming directorial Raabta.

Amidst all this, we now hear that he wants to cast Dippy in Badlapur 2. Yes, you heard it right! Read on to know more...

Deepika's Revenge As per a DNA report, Dinesh wants to cast Deepika as the main protagonist in Badlapur 2. It's A Character Driven Role The daily further quoted a source saying, "A sequel to Badlapur, with a female protagonist and a completely new cast, is being planned. Dinesh has bounced the idea off to Deepika and she has loved it. It's a character-driven role, just like Varun's was in Badlapur. The script isn't ready yet and once that's done, the producer will give the actress a full narration and get her dates blocked for the film." Varun's Impressive Act In Badlapur Badlapur was a game-changer for Varun Dhawan who till then was only associated with lover boy roles. The film revolved around a man who goes on a killing spree to seek revenge from the ones who wronged his loved ones. What's On Deepika's Mind? The actress is currently busy wrapping up the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati which has her playing the title role. The film is scheduled to release in November 2017. Her Upcoming Projects Besides this, if reports are to be believed then Dippy will begin shooting for Honey Trehan untitled film where she plays feared mafia don Sapnadidi. Meanwhile, Badlapur 2 is expected to roll sometime in the second half of 2018.

