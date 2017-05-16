 »   »   » Varun Dhawan Opens Up About His Link-up With Alia Bhatt!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
It's been quite a while a lot of people have been speculating
that Varun Dhawan is indeed dating Alia Bhatt but the duo have
denied it every single time. Despite their denial, the rumours
about their relationship just do not go away and Varun Dhawan
opened up about the link-up and said,
"Yes, it was very upsetting for me too. And it's purely due to
the fact that Alia and I were working extremely hard on the film.
We were conscious about the fact that we were pairing up for the
third time, and so, we were like, 'we should do something novel and
unique'."
Just Friends
Varun Dhawan says "It's all good" (between me and Alia
Bhatt).
Professionals Only!
"Alia and I have worked together, and we enjoy working with one
another," said Varun.
Varun On His Equation With
Alia
"I did my first film with her and we recently shot our third
film together."
Varun On Working With Alia
"So, it's all nice and it's always lovely working with her," revealed Varun.
Varun-Alia
"People enjoy watching us together, which is the most important
thing," said Varun.
Just Friends Folks!
"At the end of the day, Alia is a friend of mine," quipped Varun
Dhawan.
Dating?
Varun and Alia have denied that they both are dating each
other.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt has also said that Varun Dhawan is nothing but a good
friend.
Please Wait while comments are loading...