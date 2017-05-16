 »   »   » Varun Dhawan Opens Up About His Link-up With Alia Bhatt!

Varun Dhawan Opens Up About His Link-up With Alia Bhatt!

Varun Dhawan talks about his rumoured link up with Alia Bhatt and says that he's nothing but a good friend to Alia.

By:
It's been quite a while a lot of people have been speculating that Varun Dhawan is indeed dating Alia Bhatt but the duo have denied it every single time. Despite their denial, the rumours about their relationship just do not go away and Varun Dhawan opened up about the link-up and said,

"Yes, it was very upsetting for me too. And it's purely due to the fact that Alia and I were working extremely hard on the film. We were conscious about the fact that we were pairing up for the third time, and so, we were like, 'we should do something novel and unique'."

Just Friends

Varun Dhawan says "It's all good" (between me and Alia Bhatt).

Professionals Only!

"Alia and I have worked together, and we enjoy working with one another," said Varun.

Varun On His Equation With Alia

"I did my first film with her and we recently shot our third film together."

Varun On Working With Alia

"So, it's all nice and it's always lovely working with her," revealed Varun.

Varun-Alia

"People enjoy watching us together, which is the most important thing," said Varun.

Just Friends Folks!

"At the end of the day, Alia is a friend of mine," quipped Varun Dhawan.

Dating?

Varun and Alia have denied that they both are dating each other.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has also said that Varun Dhawan is nothing but a good friend.

