 »   »   » Theatres All Over The State To Remain Shut For Today On Account Of Karnataka Bandh

The entire Kannada Film Industry has vowed its support to the state-wide bandh which was called by veteran politician and activist, Vatal Nagaraj. On account of Karnataka Bandh today, theatres will stop exhibiting shows of movies and no film shooting or related work will take place today.

The Karnataka Film Academy has extended its support to the bandh, too. The president of KFA, Sa. Ra. Govindu has said, "No filming will take place today, all over the state. Also, theatres and multiplexes have been instructed to stop running film shows for today. The entire Sandalwood industry will always support Vatal Nagaraj in his fight for justice."

With drought being declared in Karnataka, Vatal Nagraj had called for a state-wide bandh today. The demands of the bandh include farm loan waiver, Prime Minister's intervention in the Mahadayi river dispute and a permanent solution to water scarcity in the arid regions of the state.

The bandh is called by Kannada Okkoota, headed by Vatal Nagraj. More than 2000 organisations and other activist groups have lent their support to the bandh, including the Sandalwood.