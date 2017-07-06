Raajakumara 100 Days & Bangara... 50 Days; What Is The Secret Of Success Of The Rajkumar Brothers?
Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara film has completed 100 days. Simultaneously, Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar's Bangara S/o Bangarada Manushya has completed its successful 50 day run.
Just like in a game of cricket, these real life brothers are helping the films score 50s and 100s and the best part is that they make it look very easy! Bangara S/o Bangarada Manushya dealt with the story of each farmer and their problems, and people welcomed it warmly with love and have helped run the film successfully for 50 days.
Raajakumara film too ,had a lot of importance given to relationships in life, may it be with parents or siblings or life partner. The film was very well-received and people seemed to have taken a liking towards it.
So, what must have been the reasons for their success?
The reasons are given below..read more..
Moral In The Story
Both Raajakumara and Bangara S/o Bangarada Manushya were very good films that had a moral. The moral in the story were conveyed in the best manner possible, and hence people have taken a liking towards these two movies.
Blessings From Dr. Rajkumar
Both these films had a lot of grace and blessings from Late Dr. Rajkumar. In Bangara S/o Bangarada Manushya, Shivanna typically resembled his father, Rajanna. In Raajakumara, people saw Dr. Rajkumar in Puneeth Rajkumar himself.
Storyline
In the movie, Raajakumara, there were a lot of feelings about parents, old age homes, etc. Bangara S/o Bangarada Manushya created the awareness about importance of farmers to mankind! The best part about these two movies were that they had story that common man could relate to, very easily.
Paisa Vasool Entertainment
A must and should ingredient of any cinema is entertainment. Both these films had kept the audiences engrossed. The storyline was fantastic, and they maintained a non-boring narrative throughout.
Leaves Lingering Thoughts...
Usually, a good film does not end in theatres, it comes outside and people start discussing more about it. The more they talk, the more word of mouth publicity the movie will get. That is called an exceptional movie. These two movies have been made keeping that thought in mind. Some people have learnt from the morals of the films which is a sign of development.