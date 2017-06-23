 »   »   » Spoiler Alert: Shivarajkumar's Upcoming Movie Leader’s Plot Revealed

Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar's upcoming movie, Leader, has completed the shooting of the movie and the film team is now busy in shooting for its songs. Leader is directed by Sahana Murthy, of Rose fame.

Unlike Sahana's last film which was an emotional and intense love story, Leader takes a completely different route. The director has promised us of loads of surprises in the film. Neither thestoryline nor the plot of the story was revealed by the team, only until now.



Yes, the movie Leader was in news for the variety of looks of Shivarajkumar in the movie. Karunada Chakravarthi is seen playing two different shades of a same character. In the pics, one can see Shivanna's military outfit and in another, he is seen sporting the look of a mafia don with gun in hand.



From just the pictures, one can seemingly assume that Shivanna is playing the role of a military officer in Kashmir. So, what is his role in the movie?



