 »   »   » Sakhavu Box Office: Final Kerala Collections

Sakhavu, the Nivin Pauly starring political drama has completed its lifetime run at the Kerala box office. The movie, which is written and directed by the National award-winner Sidhartha Siva, has ended up as an average grosser.

According to the latest reports from the trade analysts, Sakhavu has made a final gross collection of Rs. 14.20 from the Kerala box office, within its lifetime run. It is a moderate box office figure for a Nivin Pauly movie.



The trade experts point out that the lack of publicity and less pre-release hype have severely affected the reach of Sakhavu. Unlike the Nivin Pauly's past outings, the movie failed to create an impact among the non-Malayali audiences.

