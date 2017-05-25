 »   »   » Kasamh Se Actress Priya Bathija Weds Beau Kawaljeet Saluja In A Traditional Punjabi Wedding!

The wedding season doesn't seem to end here. Last year, an array of television celebs tied the knot. This year too has begun on a good note. Recently, Ishqbaaz actress Navina Bole entered the wedlock followed by the latest Sharika Raina and Sameer Ahluwalia's grand fairytale wedding!

The latest to join the bandwagon is Priya Bathija. Priya has acted in several television shows including Khwaish, Kasamh Se, Kitani Mohabbat Hai and the very recent Suryaputra Karn, to name a few. In Kasamh Se, she was cast opposite Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh and their pair was highly popular.

The pretty actress married beau Kawaljeet Saluja in a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Kawaljeet is a music arranger and DJ by profession. The wedding took place at Kawaljeet's hometown in Raipur on May 22. Read on to know more about Priya's wedding...

Priya Bathija & Kawaljeet Saluja's Grand Wedding Priya and Kawal entered the wedlock in a grand Punjabi ceremony on May 22 in Raipur. The nuptials were held at a Gurudwara. The wedding was graced by their families, close friends and relatives. The Beautiful Bride For her D-Day, the bride looked resplendent in a yellow and pink lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in a white sherwani and sported a pink turban. Priya Reveals Details About Her Wedding Priya shared details about her wedding to a leading entertainment portal. She told, "I got married in Raipur, it was a two-day affair and everyone had lot of fun. On May 21st we had a mehendi and on the same evening we had sangeet and engagement ceremony." Celebrations! The evening became special because of lot of performances and the party went on till wee hours. On 22nd the gurudwara wedding took place, followed by lunch, reception and bidaai," shared the actress. Priya Opens Up About Their Love Story Speaking about how they met each other, Priya told, "It was love at first sight for Kawal, who told our common friend that he wants to marry me. He spoke to his family about me and requested my friend to get me to speak with my family, too. Soon, our families met and the roka was held on February 13." The Actress Was Sceptical About Arranged Marriage Furthermore, "At first, I was sceptical about an arranged marriage as I didn't know him too well. But after meeting him a few times, I realized that he is family-oriented. Like me, he is also old-school. In fact, he met my entire family before the roka, including the extended one."

The actress has now shifted her base to Kawal's hometown, Raipur, post the wedding. The actress intends to stay there until an interesting offer comes her way.

"I plan to stay there till I get something interesting in terms of acting, which should be worth my time away from home," she concluded. We would like to wish the couple, a happy married life ahead!

The actress, who rose to fame with the popular show, Khwaish was earlier married to TV actor Jatin Shah in 2009. The couple also participated in Nach Baliye. However, the duo divorced in 2011.

Image Source: Bollywood Life, India.com, Instagram